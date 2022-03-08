ATA National Title Group Expands in Ann Arbor Market with Absolute Title Acquisition

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA National Title Group, LLC (ATA) – a full-service title insurance agency based in Farmington Hills, MI – announced that it has acquired the assets of Absolute Title, Inc. to expand its coverage in the Ann Arbor area. Operating under the ATA umbrella, the new company will be branded Absolute Title Agency.

Terms of the transaction, which closed February 18, were not disclosed.

"As a leading independent title insurance agency in the Midwest, growth is a key part of our vision," said Brian Roberts, president, ATA. "We have long targeted the Ann Arbor area for expansion. Absolute Title has been a leading title company in Ann Arbor since its founding in 1993. Their experience, coupled with our resources, will allow us together to provide superior services to a widening group of customers."

Absolute Title Agency will maintain its office in Ann Arbor, as well as its 17 employees, adding to ATA's established presence. Currently, ATA operates 41 offices in Michigan.

"ATA's culture and resources made this acquisition a natural fit for Absolute Title Inc," said Christy Perros, president, Absolute Title Inc. "Our customers and employees will all benefit from the new resources we are gaining."

About ATA National Title Group

ATA National Title Group, LLC is a full-service title insurance agency providing comprehensive title and settlement services to companies and individuals involved in real estate transactions. It is licensed to issue title insurance in 30 states and, through partnering relationships, offers title and settlement services in all 50 states. It maintains 60+ offices, staffed by over 450 employees, located throughout the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. ATA brands include: ATA National Title Group; Absolute Title Agency GMT Title Agency; Greco Title Agency; Midstate Title Agency; Seaver Title Agency; and Talon Title Agency. For more information, please visit www.atatitle.com.

