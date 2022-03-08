AvaSure Appoints Adam McMullin as new Chief Executive Officer

MUSKEGON, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the leading provider of virtual inpatient safety monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that Adam McMullin has been appointed as the Company's chief executive officer and will also join the company's board of directors. McMullin succeeds former CEO Brad Playford, who founded AvaSure in 2008 and who will remain as board chairman. McMullin will work with Playford and AvaSure's executive leadership team to continue AvaSure's rapid growth as it delivers its mission of improving patient safety, optimizing workforce efficiencies and lowering the cost of care.

"Adam is the right person to lead AvaSure and advance its mission," said Playford. "He is an innovator with a strong technology background and a thorough understanding of the healthcare industry."

A proven leader in healthcare technology for more than 15 years, McMullin most recently served as CEO at FDS, Inc., a leading provider of pharmacy software solutions. Prior to that, he was CEO at Voalte, a provider of clinical communications technology for healthcare systems. McMullin was also a senior executive at Hillrom, where he delivered innovative solutions to support clinical workflows and improve patient safety. He began his career at IBM, working in consulting, strategy, marketing and sales.

This transition comes at a time of growth with AvaSure's inpatient monitoring solutions now installed in more than 900 hospitals throughout the United States and Canada, including the ten largest U.S. health systems. The company is poised to more than double revenue from pre-pandemic levels. Along with customer growth, AvaSure's comparative database of video monitoring metrics, ORNA®, just celebrated its one-millionth patient monitored.

"I am energized to be joining the AvaSure team," said McMullin. "AvaSure's laser focus on helping health systems operate more efficiently and improving the outcomes of their patients has enabled the organization to deliver exponential growth since its inception and work with the most successful and effective health systems across the United States and Canada. The company's success in addressing the drastic staffing shortages facing healthcare systems has attracted investment from the likes of Goldman Sachs and Heritage Group. The pandemic has only accelerated the need for AvaSure's solutions, and AvaSure continues to position itself as a leader in technology that continually supports patient care and safety, with outcomes unmatched by others in the industry."

