News Leaders Praise Journalists Working in Ukraine, Warn of Danger for Reporters

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the dangers of reporting in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The journalism coming out of Ukraine is very impressive and a reminder to all of why the role of an independent press is so vital during times of war. Through the courage and skill of Ukrainian, European, American, and other foreign journalists covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we are better able to see and understand what is happening to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their democracy. With the Kremlin's censorship tactics and media crackdown reaching depths not seen since the darkest days of the Cold War, it's apparent that the battle for public opinion could be just as consequential for the future of Ukraine as the military and humanitarian assistance that Kyiv is seeking. And a free and unencumbered press -- supported by adequately equipped and resourced newsrooms -- is at the center of determining whether the public receives the facts about what is happening in Ukraine or disinformation and spin.

"We are greatly concerned by reports of a growing number of incidents of journalists coming under fire by Russian forces. On Sunday, Swiss photojournalist Guillaume Briquet was shot at by Russian forces near Mykolaiv. The windshield of his car, which was marked "PRESS," was shattered and he was cut. Russian troops took his passport, gear and $3,000 in cash before allowing him to drive off for medical attention. Early last week near Kyiv, a Sky News team of correspondent Stuart Ramsey and cameraman Richie Mockler were struck with bullets fired by Russian special forces. These incidents under live fire could easily have resulted in death. International humanitarian law states that in times of conflict, journalists are to be treated with all of the same rights and protections as civilians. We urge Russia to remember that and for the international community to hold Moscow accountable for any actions that lead to the arbitrary detention, injuries or death of journalists covering its war in Ukraine."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

