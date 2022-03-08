Transparency Matters: Here Are Austin's Most Transparent Startups

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Society for Human Resource Management, 40% of people who quit a role do so within the first 12 months of being hired.* One of the main reasons? Misaligned expectations between the recruiting process and what they actually encountered as a new hire.

JobSage Logo (PRNewsfoto/JobSage) (PRNewswire)

Research conducted by the JobSage team in 2021 indicates jobseekers— especially those from traditionally underrepresented or marginalized groups— value transparency. For professionals of all backgrounds, especially those who fear workplace discrimination, the job search is all too often an opaque process where their important questions aren't getting answered.

JobSage is a third-party employee transparency platform whose mission is to provide jobseekers with information that matters most to them. In doing so, we also want to amplify companies who are taking the extra step to provide potential employees the transparency they deserve.

As of today, fifteen Austin companies are taking initiative by allowing JobSage to survey their entire workforce. These companies have committed to ensuring their candidates have access to the most complete, honest insights into what they can expect from their prospective future employers. Because of their commitment to transparency, we call them our Trusted Employers.

Austin's Most Transparent, from A to Z:

AIQUEOUS

CareerPlug

Civitech

Clerk

data.world

Journey Foods

KUNGFU.AI

Notley

OnlineMedEd

PLANOLY

Spot Insurance

The HT Group

Valkyrie

Yonder

ZenBusiness

"Our team is excited to partner with JobSage because the platform gives us another opportunity to be transparent with candidates interested in Clerk," says Caitlyn Conner, Senior People Manager at Clerk + Grocery TV. "We value being as open as possible with each other and creating an environment of trust. With JobSage, our team can now share their experiences with candor and connect directly with potential candidates."

"At Spot Insurance, we commit ourselves each day to create a workspace where our entire team can feel welcome, supported, and respected," says Sacha Lyson, Director of People at Spot Insurance. "While we know we aren't perfect, we strive each day to get better and with JobSage we've been able to create transparency with our candidates throughout the interview process. They don't have to take my word for it when I chat about authenticity being at the center of all we do— they can hear directly from verified employees from across our company."

No company is perfect; the best companies are honest. By becoming a Trusted Employer, these companies have made it easier for potential applicants to understand how they live out their mission and values.

Whether you're a CEO or recent hire, head of HR or engineering manager, reach out to us below to partner with JobSage and create more transparent recruiting experiences. To learn more about JobSage's Trusted Employers, read the full blog .

https://www.jobsage.com/contact-us

*Source: https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/hr-topics/talent-acquisition/pages/workers-are-quitting-jobs-record-numbers.aspx

About JobSage

JobSage is an employee transparency platform that brings insight to the things that matter most to jobseekers: inclusive workplaces, opportunities for growth, a sense of purpose, meaningful feedback, and flexibility. We do this by partnering directly with employers who value authenticity to elevate the voice of the people who know their workplace best— current employees. As a third party, we're able to maintain employee privacy and provide a safe space for employees to share with honesty. Moreover, employees can provide their demographic information, which gives jobseekers more context into these insights. Combined, this approach lets JobSage create authentic, accessible conversations about what it is really like to work somewhere.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JobSage