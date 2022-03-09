Aventi Group Announces Dave Panek as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventi Group, LLC, Silicon Valley's premier on-demand product marketing agency, is pleased to announce the addition of Dave Panek as an Aventi partner. With his experience in high-growth MarTech and AdTech companies, from startups to large enterprises, Dave will help Aventi continue to grow in innovative new directions.

Sridhar Ramanathan, COO and Co-founder of Aventi Group, says, "Dave is a tech industry veteran with an impressive track record in B2B marketing from early-stage companies to large publicly traded firms. Dave brings strong ethic and leadership values that are a great fit with the agency's core values of integrity and excellence. Jeff Thompson, our President and Co-founder, and I are both excited to welcome this industry captain to Aventi."

Dave has nearly 30 years of experience in various marketing and product marketing leadership roles with high-growth MarTech and AdTech companies. As the Global VP of Product Marketing for Epsilon, he led go-to-market and portfolio marketing growth for their data, media, and marketing solutions. Previously, he was SVP of Marketing at Aprimo, where he built marketing from the ground up as a content-driven, customer-centric growth engine. He has also held product marketing leadership roles at Teradata, IBM, and Oracle as well as high-growth tech startups.

When describing his career, Dave emphasizes the importance of storytelling in creating an overall marketing strategy. He says, "I enjoy working with clients who are ready to take the next step, and helping their executive team scale their go-to-market strategy for the next stage of growth. For me, it's not just about product marketing; it's about creating a strategic path for the companies I work with. At Aventi, I look forward to helping our clients create a comprehensive vision for growth acceleration."

About Aventi Group, LLC

Aventi Group is an on-demand product marketing agency dedicated to bringing world-class go-to-market execution talent to high-tech B2B clients. We have an extensive team of product marketing professionals – giving our clients fast access to an on-demand, scalable team with broad domain expertise. Our experts have run high performance teams at every level, in every category – from startups to mid-sized firms and large enterprises. Clients include SAP, Adobe, Fortinet, HP, Malwarebytes, ServiceNow, Okta, Palo Alto Networks and Zendesk. Founded in 2008, Aventi Group is based in Silicon Valley, California. Visit www.aventigroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For more information, send a message or call 415-890-5434.

