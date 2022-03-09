DOBOT Unveils Second-Generation M1 Pro Collaborative Robot at iREX 2022 in Tokyo Opens the door to vast opportunities for light industry applications of intelligent collaborative robots

SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOBOT, a world-leading provider of intelligent robotic solutions, is showcasing a rich collection of robots along with the unveiling of its second-generation SCARA collaborative robot, the M1 Pro, at the International Robot Exhibition 2022 (iREX 2022) being held from March 9-12, 2022 in Tokyo with the theme "the way towards friendlier society, bridged by robots."

DOBOT M1.Pro (PRNewswire)

The DOBOT M1 Pro is a new SCARA collaborative robot with excellent human-machine collaboration and safety features compared to conventional robotic arms. It is perfect for wide range of applications in lightweight industry, communication, and consumer electronics, such as pick-and-place, gluing, assembly, other light industrial needs, and higher education.

DOBOT's booth at iREX 2022 (PRNewswire)

DOBOT M1 Pro Essential Features and Advantages:

Fast Performance

Integrated controller and robot arm design enable plug and play and saves the process of connections. The maximum joint speed can reach 180°/s, and the cycle time is 0.46s, making the M1 Pro collaborative robot time-saving .

Reliability and Safety

M1 Pro collaborates with human operators without any safety risk. The front part of the arm is 40% narrower than a traditional industrial robotic arm, effectively limiting damage to the machine .

Easy Operation

M1 Pro supports wireless control on different devices with multiple programming options. It simplifies the testing and programming processes .

Smart Performance

Designed for intelligent integration, M1 Pro saves on installation time. DOBOT M1 Pro maintains smoothness and guarantees consistent production, for example, in the gluing application.

Previously impossible tasks have been realized through robotics applications since the rapid technological breakthrough of recent years. Although manufacturers develop various robotics solutions, but few have gained the support of its enthusiasts in both industrial and educational robots as DOBOT has achieved.

After DOBOT's launch of the M1 Pro SCARA robot at the International Robot Exhibition 2022, the M1 Pro will officially go on sale worldwide. DOBOT distributors will help customers place orders globally and ship M1 Pro collaborative robots on time.

About DOBOT

Founded in 2015 in China , DOBOT is a world-leading intelligent robotic arm provider for manufacturing, commerce, engineering, education, etc. DOBOT is customer-centric, values independent innovation, and has over 686 patents and 34 PCTs. Today, DOBOT's products are exported to more than 100 countries with a cumulative shipment of over 55,000 units.

