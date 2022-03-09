Dole Sunshine Company's Sunshine for All Cities Program Fights Food Inequality in Baltimore DSC Partners with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore and acclaimed chef Jasmine Norton to address food accessibility challenges

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its actions to achieve the goals outlined in the Dole Promise and help combat the global food insecurity crisis, Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) today announced the launch of its Sunshine for All® Cities Program in Baltimore, MD. Designed to bring healthy foods and nutrition education to those who lack access, DSC has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore to serve as the program's hub and notable local chef Jasmine Norton to head up culinary education.

To commemorate the start of this instrumental program, Mayor Brandon M. Scott has proclaimed today Sunshine for All Day in Baltimore.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to heighten the global hunger crisis and Baltimore is no different. The city was selected because of its rate of food insecurity – one in four Baltimore residents are food insecure, and one in every three children live in a food desert1 (areas that lack access to full-service grocery stores, farmers' markets, and other vendors that sell nutritious fruits and vegetables).

"As a brand that is deeply committed to making the world a better place and bringing a little sunshine to all, we are excited to continue our work to address food insecurity in Baltimore," said JC Dalto, President & Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "Together, with the help of incredible local partners who share our passion to drive positive change, I believe we will make a lasting impact on the Baltimore community and be one step closer to achieving the nutrition goals stated in the Dole Promise ."

DSC believes that it takes more than simply providing access to healthy foods to create a lasting effect on the community. The program will center around the Dole Kids Cooking Camp, which will consist of bi-weekly classes taught by acclaimed local chef and owner of The Urban Oyster , Jasmine Norton, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore's Webster Kendrick location (4130 Callaway Avenue). To equip kids to navigate the challenges of food insecurity and nutrition education, classes will cover basic cooking skills, healthy recipe preparation, and smart grocery shopping and meal planning tips.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Dole to help combat food accessibility and insecurity in the city that I call home,'' says Chef Jasmine Norton. "Working with the children at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore has been the highlight of my year. These kids are bright, talented, and excited to learn how to make healthy recipes. They are the future of the Baltimore community and I'm honored to serve in this program."

In the coming weeks, Sunshine for All will expand to include farmers' markets offering affordable locally grown produce and the distribution of nutritious smoothies from Smoothie King. DSC is also funding a pilot home orchard project in partnership with the Baltimore Orchard Project.

"We are excited to partner with Dole to develop young people's capacity to make healthy choices about food and by extension, nurture their social, emotional and physical well-being into adulthood," said Jeff Breslin, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore. "We look forward to growing and deepening our collaboration as they bring their Dole Promise to bear in Baltimore."

DSC humbly acknowledges that they cannot make a difference alone, so they welcome any partners who share a similar passion to get involved in the program. Whether it be financial resources, shelf-stable food donations, or services, we invite local businesses to join in the fight to address hunger in the Baltimore area.

Baltimore is the second destination for DSC's Sunshine for All Cities Program. Since its debut in Jackson, MS , the program has provided 18,000+ people with access to healthy foods and nutrition and culinary education. To learn how to get involved in Baltimore, visit sunshineforall.com .

About Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit sunshineforall.com .

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole Asia Holdings announced The Dole Promise , with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability, and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

About Boys & Girls Clubs Metro Baltimore

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore (BGCMB) is an independent 501(c)3 organization founded in 2007 and governed by a local Board of Directors whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

About Chef Jasmine Norton

Growing up in Baltimore, Chef Jasmine would regularly enjoy oysters with her father who taught her how to shuck at the tender age of seven. Her love for adventure and passion for food sparked the creation of her business: The Urban Oyster which she launched in 2016. Jasmine's goal is central to her business: introduce oysters to friends, family and peers who are apprehensive about the texture of raw seafood, notably oysters. The Urban Oyster represents various things; it's a movement for those who prefer quality food in a relaxed atmosphere.

1 St. Vincent De Paul Baltimore

