Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021

SÃO PAULO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 55 jets in the fourth quarter, of which 16 commercial aircraft and 39 executive jets (26 light and 13 mid-size). In 2021, a total of 141 jets were delivered comprised of 48 commercial aircraft and 93 executive jets (62 light and 31 mid-size).





Firm order backlog ended 4Q21 at US$ 17.0 billion . This is the highest quarter backlog since 2Q18, driven by solid order activity, particularly in the Executive & Commercial segments. Book to bill in excess 2:1 for Commercial and Executive.





Revenues reached US$ 1.3 billion in the quarter and US$ 4.2 billion in 2021, in line with the Company guidance for revenues of US$ 4.0 – US$ 4.5 billion .





Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins for 2021 reached guidance of 3.0% – 4.0% and 8.5% – 9.5%, respectively driven by enterprise efficiencies, better prices and mix volumes from Commercial, Executive and Services & Support segments.





Significant improvement in Free Cash Flow (FCF) in 4Q21, with cash generation of US$ 452.6 million , leading to full year FCF of US$ 292.4 million in 2021, surpassing FCF guidance of US$ 100 million or better.





Net Debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 5.6x in 2019 to 3.5x in 2021, with strong FCF and EBITDA recovery.



