Single Ladies Pay Twice as Much for Health Insurance Than Their Male Counterparts According to a ValuePenguin.com Study Single women also pay higher percentages of their income towards auto and life insurance.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As if gender pay gaps weren't enough, single women face another financial hurdle: insurance. Although various factors may come into play when reviewing insurance costs, there's no mistake that women are paying more across the board.

According to ValuePenguin's most recent study , single women pay twice as much for health insurance than single men and they also spend higher percentages of their income on auto and life insurance.

Key findings:

Single women spend nearly twice as much of their income on health insurance as single men. Single women spent an average of $2,406 on health insurance in 2020, or 6.8% of their annual income. Single men paid $1,896 , on average, or 3.9% of their yearly income.

Single women put a higher percentage of their income toward health insurance than men in every age breakdown. This gap widens with age. For example, single women 65 and older spend 11.7% of their annual income on health insurance — more than three percentage points higher than men of the same age (8.4%).

The same scenarios hold across every income breakdown. Single women who earn less than $15,000 a year pay a whopping 20.7% of their income, on average, toward health insurance — versus 15.7% for men.

It's not just health insurance either, as single women put higher percentages of their income toward auto and life insurance than single men. Women put 2.4% of their income, on average, toward auto insurance, versus 1.9% for men. And women put 0.7% of their income, on average, toward life insurance, versus 0.4% for men.

