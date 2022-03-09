Seasoned leader joins to foster organizational growth and help architect the future of workplace community where people are nurtured and appreciated

Thrive Pet Healthcare Appoints Anahita Cameron as Chief People Officer Seasoned leader joins to foster organizational growth and help architect the future of workplace community where people are nurtured and appreciated

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare , a leading national pet healthcare network, today announced that Anahita Cameron has joined its leadership team as Chief People Officer. In her new role, Cameron will lead the people-first vision for over 400 primary, acute and specialty hospitals across the nation and over 10,000 team members.

Anahita Cameron, Chief People Officer at Thrive Pet Healthcare (PRNewswire)

"At Thrive Pet Healthcare, we believe that people are at the heart of everything we do."

"At Thrive, we believe that people are at the heart of everything we do," said Thrive's CEO Dr. Stephen Hadley. "As we evolve our continuum of care for pets and people who love them, it's imperative we continue building a thriving career destination where our people are growing, appreciated and nurtured. We are excited to welcome Anahita to the team and can't wait to see her impact on forging a strong community inside and outside of our organization."

Cameron comes to Thrive with over 25 years of experience leading the People function and a proven track record for fostering strong organizational growth while honoring a commitment to employees, customers and local communities.

Her experience includes senior-level roles across various industries, including Aspen Dental – where she most recently served as their Chief Human Resources Officer – HealthPartners and Target Corporation. Additionally, Cameron has special expertise in the veterinary industry, previously serving as Vice President, People and Organization for Banfield Pet Hospitals with the Mars Corporation. Cameron currently serves on several boards, including the YMCA and Cookie Cart, which teaches life, leadership and employment skills to teens of color. She is also a past recipient of the OnCon Icon Awards, being recognized by her peers as a Top 100 Human Resources Professional .

"I am incredibly excited to join Thrive Pet Healthcare as Chief People Officer," said Cameron. "I've been inspired by the people-first culture and comprehensive programs already in place designed to support Thrive professionals' individual financial, emotional and physical wellbeing so they can focus and deliver on their mission to provide the best pet care possible. People and culture are key to any organization's success, and I look forward to making Thrive one of the best places to work."

Thrive Pet Healthcare is committed to creating a more connected and innovative pet healthcare ecosystem and has been addressing the needs of over 1.3 million pet families annually. To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare and its leadership team, please visit https://www.thrivepetcare.com/ .

About Thrive Pet Healthcare

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and over 400 primary, acute and specialty hospitals, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian founded and led organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the wellbeing of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. :

Thrive Pet Healthcare - For the Life of Your Pet (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare