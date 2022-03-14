ASTRA TRENCHING RETURNS 5.0 G/T AUEQ OVER 3.5 METRES AND DRILLING COMMENCES AT PAMPA PACIENCIA, CHILE

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on Pampa Paciencia, its flagship gold-silver project in northern Chile (Figure 5).

Highlights

Delineation of a 600 metre long mineralized vein & breccia structure at the Paciencia and Paciencia East veins containing wide intervals, up to 28.8 metres of precious metals, including 3.5 metres @ 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent (AuEq) in trench TRP22-09

Trenching results and re-logging historical drill core confirms both grade and vein thickness increasing at depth

3,000 metre drill program commenced in February. Approximately 1,500 metres are planned to test the Paciencia Vein at depth and along strike (Figure 4) with remainder of metres testing other veins in the North and Central Zone targets .

Astra Exploration's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"The Company is making great strides with drilling commencing only one month after public listing. Preparation ahead of drilling included systematic trenching and re-logging of historic core. This demonstrates Pampa Paciencia is a large system with wide veins and high grade gold and silver intercepts."

"Most exciting is that historic drilling indicates grades are increasing at depth where the Company's initial drill holes will test. These are the perfect ingredients for a large, preserved system and the Company's maiden drill program will look to step out from open intersections to grow the Pampa Pacienca mineralization further."

Exploration Program Discussion

Pampa Paciencia is a 3,840 ha road-access low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold-silver project located within an active mining district less than 15 kilometres from two major mines (Sierra Gorda and Spence) and five kilometres from the Faride LSE mine.

The current exploration program has combined property wide mapping and sampling, geophysical surveys, and localized trenching with the dual aims of defining a larger district and identifying the highest priority initial drill targets.

Trenching

A 1,119 metre trenching program was completed in early 2022 at the Pampa Paciencia project to map the Paciencia and Paciencia East veins, and to confirm underlying magnetic structures coincident with float Au-Ag anomalies. Trenches were concentrated in the outcropping or subcropping areas of the North target, with some trenches targeting covered areas. A total of 311 samples were taken with rock saw and pneumatic hammer and sent to ALS lab in Santiago, Chile.

Above the primary drill target systematic trenches at the Paciencia and Paciencia East veins reported anomalous gold and silver, with best results of of 21.1 metres @ 1.28 g/t AuEq, including 3.5 metres @ 5 g/t AuEq in trench TRP22-09 (Table 1).

Trenches in covered areas (TRP22-01, TRP21-04 and TRP21-06) failed to reach the bed rock due to the combined thickness and hardness of the caliche and alluvial sediments cover. Trenches TRP21-03, TRP21-07 and TPR22-11 did not return significant mineralization.

Detailed trench mapping and interpretation of geophysical lineaments reveals that the the surface expression of the Paciencia vein system is a NW-SE striking fault-related lineament composed mainly by a late tectonic and hydrothermal breccia with limonitic matrix and clasts of the LSE quartz vein. This late breccia event is transporting vein clasts to the surface, creating the large amount of vein float blocks, and diluting the precious metal content of the quartz veins.

Relogging of DDH cores from holes PP15-005, PP15-006 and PP15-007 confirmed that the vein breccias are more abundant at surface and the quartz veins are thicker and more continuous at depth (Figure 3).

Reverse circulation drilling commenced in February at Pampa Paciencia, with 50% of the 3,000 metres program stepping out from known mineralization on the Paciencia vein (Figure 4). The rest of the program will be testing Paciencia Este vein, Paciencia Oeste vein,and geophysical anomalies in the North Zone and the Central Zone (refer to February 17 news release) target.

The Company is stepping out in 35-50 metre steps from previous drilling including hole PP15-007 which returned 3.75 metres @ 8.29 g/t AuEq and hole PP15-006 which returned 2.1 metres @ 8.49 g/t AuEq. This drilling indicates to company geologists that mineralization is getting stronger in the deepest holes, that the mineralization is likely to be fully preserved and that previous drilling was too widely spaced to accurately define the shoots of mineralization that occurs in epithermal veins like those at Pampa Pacienca.

Sampling Procedures

Trench samples were sampled, bagged, and tagged by Astra´s geologists and then delivered in two separate batches to the ALS sample preparation laboratory in Santiago. The first group was delivered by Company personnel directly to the lab, while the second group was sent to the lab by courier. The geologists placed a series of blind blanks, standards and sample duplicates in the sample shipments as part of the Company's QA/QC protocol. The QA/QC results were checked and verified before any sample results were accepted to the assay database. Samples were prepared with PREP 31B code, and then analyzed with fire assay for gold (Au-AA24), acid digestion for silver (Ag-AA62), and multi elements by ICP (ME-ICP61).

Qualified Person Statement

The technical data and information as disclosed in this report has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is an exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC. Astra is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of epithermal gold-silver properties in Chile and is building a portfolio of high-quality projects. Astra's current focus is the development of the Pampa Paciencia Project. Additional information is available on the Compnay's website at www.astra-exploration.com

