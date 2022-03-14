College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of The 100 Best Colleges & Universities for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. , March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 100 Best Colleges & Universities for 2022 .

Form, size, location, & classification aside, the Best Colleges ranking is about what experts trust & the students love

College Consensus is proud to announce their annual ranking of the best colleges in America. Form, size, location, and classification aside, the Best Colleges & Universities ranking is about what the experts trust and the students love.

Choosing the best college has always been a challenge for prospective students, and the proliferation of rankings and reviews meant to make the decision easier has in many ways made the process more overwhelming. Where to even begin?

College Consensus solves this problem by bringing all of the most respected college rankings and verified student reviews together in one place so students can see where each school stands across the board. Their rankings combine the results of the most respected college ranking publishers with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to create a unique college meta-ranking.

The top 10 Consensus Ranked Best Colleges & Universities for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Stanford University Princeton University Yale University Harvard University Williams College Duke University Pomona College Vanderbilt University Cornell University

Visit the ranking to see the full list of schools.

"By joining the outside perspective of rankings publishers with the inside perspective of students and alumni, our annual Consensus Rankings offer a holistic view of each school's reputation and quality not available anywhere else," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "They offer a great starting point for students trying to cut through the overwhelming amount of information out there and find the best of the best colleges for them."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

The 100 Best Colleges & Universities is the flagship of College Consensus' annual "Best of" Consensus Rankings.

