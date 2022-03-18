New Era Cap Ushers in the 2022 MLB Season with New Spring Training Caps

Teams will wear limited edition styles in Grapefruit and Cactus League games

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome back, baseball! The first games of spring training bring the first on-field looks for the 2022 Spring Training collection by New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official on-field cap for Major League Baseball. The caps will be worn by players on the field throughout spring training. It's a fresh, bright look offering styles seen on the field only for a limited time.

Featuring trucker mesh, New Era's MLB Spring Training Collection caps include side patches denoting each team’s affiliation with either the Grapefruit or Cactus League. (PRNewswire)

Featuring trucker mesh in the mid and rear panels, these caps include side patches denoting each team's affiliation with either the Grapefruit or Cactus League.

NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 MLB SPRING TRAINING 39THIRTY ® , 59FIFTY ® AND LOW PROFILE 59FIFTY ® CAPS: These caps are constructed of team-color polyester with trucker mesh mid and rear panels. It displays the embroidered tonal team logos in the front with the official MLB ® Batterman logo embroidered on the rear in team colors.



NEW ERA OFFICIAL 2022 MLB SPRING TRAINING 9TWENTY CAP®: An adjustable-fit with a cloth strap and clip on the back, this cap features a team-color cotton construction with trucker mesh mid and rear panels. The front crown displays embroidered tonal team logos with pop team color outlines.

"We love how spring training gives us the opportunity to celebrate the storied tradition of baseball while also providing the freshness that comes with a new season," said Tim Shannahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "This collection provides exactly that, delivering a new look for each of the teams. As fans across the country warm up for baseball's return, they'll be able to see their favorite players sporting these caps at spring training with their own chance to rep their team with this brand-new style."

Fans will be able to shop the 2022 MLB Spring Training collections at local retailers as well as online at neweracap.com. New Era's Batting Practice collection will launch on March 25, offering similar cap styles with additional choices of bucket hats and visors.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music and entertainment. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 120 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

