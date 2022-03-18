TEEL Construction, Inc. announces Brian Philpot as Vice President of Preconstruction

FAIRFAX, Va., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. has named Brian Philpot Vice President of Preconstruction. In his new role, Brian is charged with leading TEEL's Business Development, Estimating and Marketing departments and will serve on the company's executive team.

TEEL Logo (PRNewsfoto/TEEL Construction, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Brian joined TEEL in 2015 as Assistant Project Manager and was quickly promoted to Project Manager where he oversaw the completion of more than 3 dozen projects. When the opportunity to fill an estimating position opened in 2017, Brian volunteered for the opportunity, and within months, was promoted to Director of Preconstruction. For the past 4 years, Brian has been instrumental in building TEEL's Estimating department and has recently led the company's Marketing team. Prior to joining TEEL in 2015, Brian served our country in the U.S. Army as an Intel Collector and Arabic Linguist, serving tours in Iraq and later Afghanistan as a contractor.

TEEL's President Spencer Teel said, "I vividly remember the day of Brian's interview. Brian had little direct experience in construction, but we knew that he was highly intelligent and a leader of people. Parker [Teel, Founder and CEO] told me, 'Don't worry about his lack of experience. Draft the best athlete.' Our intuitions have proved to be correct time and again. We continue to be impressed with Brian's strategic, outside-the-box thinking. His approach to leadership is admired amongst his team and peers alike. Brian's promotion is the result of his hard work and countless contributions to the team - it signals the continued realization of our company's strategic plan and I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds for Brian and TEEL."

About TEEL

Since 1987, TEEL Construction, Inc. has provided general contracting, construction management and design+build services for our clients nationwide. Our focus on the commercial environment has enabled our airport, corporate interior, country club, financial institution, education, grocery store, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, religious, restaurant, and retail clients to experience TEEL's commitment to the highest-quality of construction. This commitment has earned the company an average 93% repeat and referred customer rate.

Please visit https://teelconstruction.com/ to learn more.

Contact: steel@teelconstruction.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TEEL Construction, Inc.