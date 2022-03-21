Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread Launching This Month

First Spreadable Version of The Flavor of The Popular Breakfast Cereal Set to Delight Fans

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&G Foods announced today the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread, the first opportunity for consumers to spread, swirl and drizzle the flavor of the beloved cereal on just about anything. The new creamy spread, which comes on the heels of the successful launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend in 2020, will be available nationwide this month.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the unmistakable essence of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal in a brand-new way. Ideal for spreading on bread or fruit, as an ingredient in baked goods, as a dessert topping or simply enjoyed with a spoon straight out of the jar. (PRNewsfoto/Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread) (PRNewswire)

"The successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend showed us that consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread will offer consumers new opportunities to enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal well beyond breakfast."

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the unmistakable essence of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal in a brand-new way. Ideal for spreading on bread or fruit, as an ingredient in baked goods, as a dessert topping or simply enjoyed with a spoon straight out of the jar, there are unlimited usages for this new, creamy spreadable treat. For consumer inspiration, B&G Foods has created recipe ideas for Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread, including dessert puffs, cookies, pizza, grilled cheese and more, on its dedicated product site here.

"We were so thrilled with the overwhelming excitement that Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ fans had for B&G Foods' launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend in 2020," said Astrid Perez Martin, Sr. Brand Manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, General Mills. "When we were approached with a new usage concept for Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, we were eager to see what the B&G Foods team had in mind. Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ to brand fans in this spreadable form felt like a completely new idea, and we're excited for consumers to experience this new innovation firsthand."

For more information on the release of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread, including unique and fun recipe ideas, please visit: www.ctcspread.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ is a trademark of General Mills, used under license.

