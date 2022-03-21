Leadercast Announces Acquisition by Cincinnati-Based The LC Group

The LC Group, LLC closes deal to acquire Leadercast, producers of the world's largest single-day leadership event

CINCINNATI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadercast , one of the nation's oldest and most respected personal growth and leadership platforms, today announced its acquisition by Cincinnati-based The LC Group, a partner organization of creative agency Boonrise owned and managed by Joe Boyd. The acquisition follows a year of expanded digital offerings, including for the company's Leadercast NOW platform, and will also see the company's headquarters relocated from Atlanta, Georgia to downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

Founded in 2001, Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. Leadercast 2022 will return to the Greater Cincinnati region for the in-person presentation - “The One Thing.” On May 4, 2022, LeVar Burton, Angela Duckworth, Steven Kotler, and more will take the stage at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, KY. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2001, Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. The company has produced more than 24 of the world's largest single-day personal growth and leadership events and produces dynamic content that empowers every type of leader around the globe. Their live events, simulcasts, and customizable, on-demand broadcasts have provided inspiration to more than 1 million individuals, entrepreneurs, non-profits, small business owners, and the world's most successful corporations.

"After joining Leadercast more than a year ago, it's such an honor to lead this mission-driven company into the next chapter," said Joe Boyd, CEO and Managing Partner of both The LC Group and Boonrise. "The past few years have shown us how important leadership truly is, and our mission to fill the world with leaders worth following has never been more urgent. Uniting Leadercast's unmatched expertise in leadership development and Boonrise's unrivaled creativity and storytelling prowess will help propel Leadercast into the most sought-after resource for individuals who want to change our world."

"This investment will accelerate Leadercast's transformation into a digital-first global platform," said Kelly Kocher, President of Leadercast. "Leadercast will continue to produce premium events that help fuel and equip leaders. The next phase of our company evolution will allow us to provide even better delivery of those events, along with an increased focus on 365-content through Leadercast NOW and community-based resources available whenever and wherever our users are looking for professional development content."

Created in 2015, Leadercast NOW is an on-the-go personal development tool that features thousands of videos and articles designed to inspire, empower, and motivate every kind of leader.

Leadercast 2022 will return to the Greater Cincinnati region for the in-person presentation - "The One Thing." On May 4, 2022, LeVar Burton, Angela Duckworth, Steven Kotler, and more will take the stage at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, KY. For tickets, content, and information on bringing the Leadercast Simulcast to your company or community, check Leadercast.com .

ABOUT LEADERCAST

Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following. Launched in 2001, Leadercast produces the world's largest single-day personal growth and leadership events that are seen around the globe through live attendance, simulcasts, and customizable, on-demand broadcasts. Leadercast's on-the-go leadership development resources through LeadercastNOW are designed to inspire, empower, and motivate every kind of leader - ranging from entrepreneurs, non-profits, small business owners, and the world's most successful corporations.

With nearly 20 years of leadership development experience, Leadercast's curated content and experiences have helped transform more than 1 million individuals (and counting) into leaders worth following. Get inspired today at Leadercast.com or @leadercast on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

