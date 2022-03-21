TCC Builds New Generation EV Charging with 7-ELEVEN Taiwan

TAIPEI, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Cement Corp. (TCC) subsidiary, NHOA.TCC, and President Chain Store's subsidiary, 7-ELEVEN, announced the "New Energy, New Lifestyle" plan to jointly build a new generation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure that combines green energy, energy storage and EV charging services. NHOA.TCC's first EV charging infrastructure is located at Hualien's most popular tourist location, TCC DAKA. The EV charging infrastructure built by NHOA.TCC is the first of its kind to provide the most comprehensive charging technologies for all EVs. Combined with energy storage, the whole system can adjust electricity supply according to peaks and valleys of electricity use to achieve environmental and energy saving goals. The infrastructure also houses Taiwan's first pure green (labeled "24K Green") EV charging equipment that uses and stores 100% solar power generated from the DAKA Hoping Flower solar installations. In the future, the project plans to add wind power for the goal to transform the infrastructure into a total green energy EV charging station.

TCC and 7-ELEVEN introduce first new generation of EV charging service with energy storage in Hualien TCC DAKA (PRNewswire)

In continuance with TCC DAKA's emphasis on social responsibility, part of the proceeds from the DAKA EV charging infrastructure built by TCC and 7-ELEVEN will be put into the local Hoping Township Emergency Fund. This is also the first EV charging infrastructure that donates proceeds back to the local community. TCC stated that "EV charging is no longer just an action or habit, it is also a sharing platform to live a greener lifestyle." TCC, 7-ELEVEN, Phihong Technology, LDC Hotels & Resorts, Giant Bicycles Taiwan, Audi Taiwan and Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center (KBCC) and other sustainability partners jointly unveiled the EARTH HELPER initiative and called on EV owners and everyone to participate in sustainable activities such as lower carbon emissions, clean up beaches and reduce household wastes. By participating in these events, participants can accumulate sustainability points. The top three participants, determined by accumulated points, can enjoy a five-days-four-nights low-carbon relaxing family trip planned by LDC Hotels & Resorts that includes activities such as visiting the world-class botanic conservation base located in Gaoshu Township in Pingtung County and participating in botanic conservation activities.

In the inauguration ceremony, TCC Chairman Nelson Chang stated "currently there is not enough clean energy to satisfy human needs, therefore, energy saving is the best and fastest way to balance the energy shortage. From now on, energy saving, storage, and creation will be key to industries. For individuals, EARTH HELPER is the basic attitude and lifestyle for each and every one of us sharing this Earth." As for the discussions over Taiwan's island-wide power outage incident, Chairman Chang believes Taiwan must develop smart grids. Chairman Chang added that decentralized smart grids have been adopted in Europe and decentralized smart grids need energy storage to achieve its purpose in balancing the power shortage.

TCC Group is the only comprehensive energy enterprise in Taiwan to simultaneously invest in energy creation (green energy), energy transmission (batteries) and energy storage and has set up bases in Europe. In 2021, TCC Group acquired the majority stakes in Italy-based NHOA as a step to enter the international energy storage and EV charging infrastructure market. In Taiwan, TCC plans to complete the construction of two large-size energy storage installations in Suao Cement Plant (Yilan County) and Hoping Cement Plant (Hualien County) in 2022-2023. Once completed, TCC's Taiwan energy storage capacity is expected to reach 528.7MWh. The establishment of TCC DAKA EV charging infrastructure, stated TCC, is a cross-generational declaration by TCC Group. Based on our corporate social responsibility, TCC combines energy creation, storage, and saving to provide a comprehensive EV charging experience as a service to the society. In addition to our open factory, TCC hopes to once again break traditional barriers and thinking to express a new lifestyle attitude and show that the future is worth it.

