Brooks Manufacturing Begins UltraArm NXT Production

Bellingham, WA company produces wood crossarms for utilities with environmentally advanced preservative.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance, a leading innovator in the wood preservation industry, announces Brooks Manufacturing has begun production of crossarms with UltraArm™ NXT at their manufacturing facility in Bellingham, Washington. Serving utilities across the country, Douglas fir crossarms will now be treated with the environmentally advanced UltraArm NXT with DCOI. DCOI is the active ingredient, whose properties are also used in Ecolife® residential decking, marine antifouling paint, shower curtains and many other consumer products.

Brooks Manufacturing now offers environmentally advanced crossarms manufactured with UltraArm NXT with DCOI. (PRNewswire)

Brooks has built their reputation for manufacturing quality crossarms, earned through years of active involvement working with utilities and industry associations to develop standards which meet the critical demands of the electric utility industry. Brooks' crossarm products and transmission framing components are available in a wide variety of sizes and applications.

Shannon Terrell, Brooks Manufacturing President and CEO, states "UltraArm NXT offers an environmentally advanced preservative that aligns with our mission to provide the highest quality crossarms in the industry. Brooks' wood products originate from sustainable forests that are managed to meet the social, economic, and ecological needs of present and future generations."

Bob Baeppler, Viance Business Development Manager-Infrastructure, explains, "UltraArm NXT treated with DCOI is an environmentally advanced preservation system that offers an alternative to penta and other preservative systems currently in use. UltraArm NXT uses less energy, fossil fuels and water to produce, with lower eco-toxicity than other materials used for poles."

About Viance, LLC

Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance is an industry leader in the development of advanced building material solutions and utility pole protection that improve the performance and durability of wood products. Learn more at ultrapolenxt.com and treatedwood.com.

About Brooks Manufacturing Company

Established in 1915, Brooks Manufacturing Company, is recognized as the industry leader in the manufacture of high quality crossarms and transmission framing components. Owned and operated by the Brooks family since 1935, Brooks Manufacturing is a certified woman-owned business, located in the heart of the coastal Douglas fir region. Visit brooksmfg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIANCE - TREATED WOOD SOLUTIONS