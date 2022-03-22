DefenAge Received Two US Patents For Melasma & Hair Growth

Defensin-molecules to reduce skin discoloration and address hair loss.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare , manufacturer and distributor of revolutionary, evidence-based anti-aging products, announces today that the US Patent and Trademark Office grants two new patents for the use of Defensin-molecules for topical treatment of hair loss in skin affected by alopecia and of the hyperpigmented lesions of melasma:

"Stem cell stimulating compositions and methods of treating melasma." Patent No. US 11,020,452.

"Compositions and methods for providing hair growth." Patent No. US 11,260,013.

"Extended research proves that Defensin-molecules naturally awaken dormant skin cells and spark a targeted, wound-healing regenerative response to produce new skin and deliver a treatment-caliber of cosmetic results with topicals alone," shares facial plastic surgeon,

Dr. Gregory Keller, MD, FACS. "This is the only known and proven mechanism to create young skin via activating a dormant resource in your own body."

"We see pigmentation in the skin because of cells called melanocytes. These cells are located in the basal layer of the skin, right under the epidermis. When Defensins promote new skin, the improved healthy skin's surface enables light to reflect in a very distinguished way, making the pigment significantly less visible," comments dermatologist, Amy Forman Taub, MD. "In the multi-center, placebo-controlled clinical study, we saw that DefenAge's Clinical Power Trio effectively addressed visible signs of the skin's pigmentation."

Earlier scientific research showed that, in addition to skin-rejuvenation activities, defensins are also able to stimulate hair production via Wnt- and wound healing- pathways. "Clinicians and customers report the positive effect of defensins on hair-bearing skin, including eyebrows, eye lashes, and hair line," adds the inventor, Nikolay Turovets, Ph.D.

About DefenAge® DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

