Extra Space Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 3.900% Senior Notes due 2029

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. ("Extra Space") (NYSE: EXR), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, today announced that its operating partnership, Extra Space Storage LP (the "operating partnership"), has priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 99.885% of the principal amount and will mature on April 1, 2029. BofA Securities, Citigroup, TD Securities, J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and US Bancorp are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, BOK Financial Securities, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, BNP PARIBAS, Zions Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as the co-managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Extra Space and certain of its subsidiaries.

The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund potential acquisition opportunities, to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its lines of credit, and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2021, Extra Space owned and/or operated 2,096 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 161.9 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the terms, timing and completion of the offering of securities by Extra Space and the operating partnership, including the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation those associated with market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities, as well as the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

