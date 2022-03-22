Rely Credit Announces New Distribution Partnership with Order Express

Rely Credit loans will now be available in select Order Express and J&P CheckCashing locations

IRVING, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rely Credit, a subsidiary of financial innovator TF Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of a new distribution partnership with Order Express, Inc. This partnership will provide a convenient way for members of the Latin community to have access to inclusive and affordable loans at participating Order Express or J&P CheckCashing locations.

Rely Credit provides financial products that help Latin borrowers build their credit history and Order Express is an ideal partner given their high-touch history of providing financial services to their customers. This partnership will allow Order Express customers to apply for loans that will be underwritten, funded and serviced by Rely Credit.

Martin J. Wong, Chairman and CEO of TF Holdings, Inc. said, "Order Express is a company committed to making a positive impact in the Latin community and has a proven track record of building a loyal customer base. We are excited to work with their team to provide an amazing digital lending experience for their customers and retail tellers."

"TF Holdings has a long history of building successful lending and fintech businesses. We have seen the positive impact financial inclusion can make in the lives of our customers and we know Rely Credit can help our customers establish their financial footing and work to achieve their American Dream," said Pamela Miranda, Marketing Director for Order Express.

About Rely Credit

Rely Credit provides retail loan products that are affordable, help establish credit and are inclusive of all members in the communities we serve, regardless of credit experience. Rely Credit is a fully owned subsidiary of TF Holdings, Inc. TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

About Order Express, Inc.

Order Express Inc is a proudly Mexican company that is governed by USA laws and statutes. The company specializes in the management of money exchange businesses operating 91 branches across 24 states in the USA under the Order Express and J&P CheckCashing brand names. The company is based in Maravatio, Mexico with USA headquarters in Chicago, IL.

