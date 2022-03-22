Web3m and CTO Adir Buskila to receive 'Best Companies Award' and 'Outstanding Leadership Award' by Marketing 2.0 Adir Buskila was invited to receive the trophy at the Marketing 2.0 conference in Dubai, March 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3m , a company that created an advanced artificial intelligence engine for marketers announces today that together with its CTO, Adir Buskila were awarded in Two of the leading categories of 'Best Companies Award' and 'Outstanding Leadership Award', by the Marketing 2.0 Conference. CTO Adir Buskila was invited to receive both trophies on stage at their Dubai conference dated March 23rd-25th, 2022.

Adir Buskila, CTO of Web3m noted: "We are excited and honored to receive such global recognition. My mission is to create a company that allows businesses and marketers to thrive simply, using groundbreaking technology and creativity. My co-founder, the team and I are dedicated to continuing to pursue this mission! We thank Marketing 2.0 for recognizing the great impact we are aiming to bring to the world."

The Marketing 2.0 Conference spotlights the latest innovations and breakthroughs in the marketing and advertising industry and holds two annual events, one in Dubai dated 23rd - 25th March 2022 and another in Las Vegas, dated 6th - 8th April 2022. The Marketing 2.0 Conference primarily comprises achievers from the industry whom they recognize for their contributions while providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst this elite group of high-performing individuals and companies.

For the category of "Outstanding Leadership Award" Marketing 2.0 stated they chose Adir Buskila for "Combining influence, commitment to ethical practices, and overall reputation, Professional experience and a demonstrated history of exhibiting exceptional creativity when confronted with challenges and driving innovations that have the potential to become standard industry practices"

For the category of "Best Companies award" Marketing 2.0 selected Web3m for their "Out-of-the-box thinking and a creative spirit - these are prerequisites for any organization to stand out from the crowd, ingenuity, and inventiveness, and future revenue growth projections in the public domain, a unique value proposition, and competitive advantages in price, scale, the level of innovation, and personalization."For more information visit Web3m at: https://web3m.io/

About Web3m

Web3m is a technology company that created a marketing tech platform and community that aims at shaping the marketing industry on Web 3.0 to be more transparent, reliable, and rewarding for marketers and content creators. It introduces marketers to the near future marketing opportunities on the web 3.0, as well as granting them the opportunity to participate in its' upcoming NFT launch. For more information visit: https://web3m.io/

