Chemomab Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Rare Orphan Disease Summit

Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion at the virtual Cantor Fitzgerald Rare Orphan Disease Summit on March 29, 2022.

Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics(PRNewswire)

Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab, will participate in the panel.

Cantor Fitzgerald Rare Orphan Disease Summit (virtual)

Panel:               Platforms and Pipelines in a Product: How One Concept Could Have Multiple Applications Across Rare Diseases

Presenter:         Dr. Adi Mor, Chemomab co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Date:                March 29, 2022

Time:                9:00 am10:15 am ET

Please reach out to your Cantor Fitzgerald representative to access the Rare Orphan Disease Summit.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials—one in primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in 2022. For more information on Chemomab, visit www.chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Media:

Irina Koffler   

Barbara Lindheim

LifeSci Advisors, LLC 

Chemomab Therapeutics

Phone: +1-917-734-7387

Consulting Vice President

ir@chemomab.com

Investor & Public Relations,


Strategic Communications


Phone: +1-917-355-9234


barbara@chemomab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemomab-therapeutics-to-participate-in-cantor-fitzgerald-rare-orphan-disease-summit-301508580.html

SOURCE Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.