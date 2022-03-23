Cipher Sports to Launch New Features with SharpSports Technology

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpSports is delighted to announce it has partnered with Cipher Sports Technology Group to integrate its BetLink technology into Dimers.com - a rapidly growing sports content platform famous for its predictive analytics tools and products.

The partnership will facilitate the integration of SharpSports' seemless bet tracking technology for the Dimers community, while at the same time also delivering analytics and personalized, relevant content back to users.

Dimers.com, the flagship product of Australia's Cipher Sports Technology Group, launched on August 1, 2020 and has rapidly made inroads into the burgeoning US market through its unique combination of betting content and user friendly technology and products.

"We're really excited to partner with SharpSports and integrate their bet tracking technology on to Dimers.com," said Cipher CEO, Adam Fiske.

"This type of product will quickly become a must-have for sports bettors because, put simply, it makes things so much easier when you have clear visibility over all of your betting activity."

"Dimers is more than just a website or a brand, it's a community, and servicing that community by providing them with the best products is really important to us," Fiske added.

The partnership will allow the Dimers community of sports bettors to track, share and analyze their picks in addition to the content and tools they already enjoy. This synced picks functionality is available with most of the major North American sportsbooks and puts Dimers in a position to capture an even larger share of a rapidly growing audience of sports bettors.

Ryan Murphy, CEO & Founder of SharpSports added, "We're excited to see all the engaging experiences Dimers adds to their platform. They bring a depth of knowledge of what bettors want that will elevate the playing field here in the US."

SharpSports is a B2B API provider that helps stitch the sports betting experience together for consumers. Just like Plaid allows developers to integrate with their consumers' bank accounts to empower financial wellness, SharpSports provides integrations to the largest sportsbooks in North America to promote responsible, fun betting. Backed by investors like SharpAlpha, 305 Ventures, Dave VanEgmond, Jeremy Levine, and Joey Levy they are poised to be a leader in the sports betting infrastructure space.

Cipher Sports Technology Group and Dimers.com are powered by advanced analytics that drive machine learning models developed by their team of data scientists, who all specialize in sports betting and fantasy. Hailing from Australia, a market that has embraced online sports betting for over 20 years, Cipher launched its flagship US product, Dimers.com, in August of 2020. Since then, Dimers has been growing its ever-increasing community of sports bettors and is now making its presence felt in the ultra-competitive sports betting media and technology space, from both a consumer and B2B perspective.

