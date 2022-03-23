ELECTROLUX DONATES $45,000 TO HELP FIGHT HUNGER IN ANDERSON, S.C.

Meals on Wheels and Emergency Kitchen receive donations as food prices increase

ANDERSON, S.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today announced that it donated $45,000 to Meals on Wheels – Anderson and the Anderson Emergency Kitchen to help feed those in need throughout the community as food prices dramatically increase.

Ivy Davis, who runs the Anderson Emergency Kitchen, prepares for a busy day of food prep and cooking. Electrolux donated $45,000 to Meals on Wheels Anderson and the Anderson Emergency Kitchen to purchase fresh food, fruits and vegetables for those in need throughout the community as food prices dramatically increase. (PRNewswire)

According to the Consumer Price Index, food prices have increased 7.4 percent year over year and are expected to rise an additional two to three percent in 2022. Meals on Wheels received a $35,000 donation to purchase the fresh food it prepares for those in need.

Anderson Emergency Kitchen, a local soup kitchen, will use its $10,000 donation to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables. Electrolux will also donate one of its refrigerators proudly made in Anderson to help preserve this fresh produce longer. In addition, Electrolux employees are joining the effort by participating in a "Hoopin' for Hunger" basketball competition during March Madness to raise additional funds for the soup kitchen.

"We are committed to being at the forefront of sustainability and to fighting hunger in our community alongside our strong community partners," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support our neighbors by providing access to food and fresh produce as food prices increase."

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2021, Electrolux North America had sales of nearly $5 billion and employed 12,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About Meals on Wheels – Anderson

For over 40 years, Meals on Wheels – Anderson has provided the elderly and disabled homebound of Anderson County with a daily hot, nutritional meal and a warm greeting from its dedicated volunteers. For more information, visit https://acmow.org/.

About Anderson Emergency Kitchen

The mission of Anderson's Emergency Kitchen is to address hunger. It is a weekday feeding program that provides a hot nutritional meal to all in need who come through our doors. For more information, visit https://andersonemergencykitchen.org/

Anderson-area residents receive a hot meal from Anderson Emergency Kitchen. Electrolux donated $45,000 to Meals on Wheels Anderson and the Anderson Emergency Kitchen to purchase fresh food, fruits and vegetables for those in need throughout the community as food prices dramatically increase. (PRNewswire)

Meals on Wheels – Anderson volunteer Larissa Pino (right) delivers a hot meal to Debbie Brown. Electrolux donated $45,000 to Meals on Wheels Anderson and the Anderson Emergency Kitchen to purchase fresh food, fruits and vegetables for those in need throughout the community as food prices dramatically increase. (PRNewswire)

Anderson Emergency Kitchen volunteers serve hot meals for those in need. Electrolux donated $45,000 to Meals on Wheels Anderson and the Anderson Emergency Kitchen to purchase fresh food, fruits and vegetables for those in need throughout the community as food prices dramatically increase. (PRNewswire)

Electrolux logo (PRNewsFoto/Electrolux) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELECTROLUX NORTH AMERICA