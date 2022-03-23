FRVR Secures $76 Million For Bringing Great Games to Their Platform Hiro Capital led the round, alongside existing investors Accel and Makers Fund, allowing FRVR to invest deeply in great teams and content.

LISBON, Portugal, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In their latest round, FRVR has secured $76 million in funding that will be used to invest deeply in content for FRVR's games platform. FRVR has built a powerful and popular platform, with the company reaching over 1.5 billion players to date, with millions of active players per day on its platform that enables its games to run everywhere.

FRVR plans to invest deeply in high-quality games for its platform to bring a whole new level of content to channels in and beyond the app stores. The company has spent the last year significantly expanding the team, building strong development and distribution partnerships, and bringing great games to the platform. The round combines debt financing with equity investment by Hiro Capital, alongside Accel and Makers Fund.

"FRVR is at an exciting phase where the strength of their team and distribution network combined with a whole new level of game content, will rapidly grow their player base,'' said Luke Alvarez, Founding Managing Partner at Hiro Capital. "With this funding we are confident that FRVR can bring world class content to a lot of new players."

"We're excited to bring the full power of our existing platform and partnerships together with world class games and game teams, and to bring deeper experiences to our many distribution channels," said Brian Meidell, CEO at FRVR. "This round allows us to significantly raise the bar for the kind of games you can play across our many game channels, so people will be able to play great games anywhere they are already spending their time."

About FRVR

FRVR * is a games platform company building an ecosystem to connect billions of players to captivating games. FRVR's mission is to democratize game distribution by making sure to deliver great games for everyone, everywhere, working alongside amazing developers and innovative partners. With FRVR, finding great games is never more than three clicks away. FRVR was founded by games industry veterans Chris Benjaminsen and Brian Meidell in 2017 and has grown from a small passion project into over 100 employees across 6 offices worldwide.

FRVR is Changing the Game, Forever.

*FRVR is a member of IAB US as well as a TCF Vendor Member of IAB Europe .

Hiro Capital: Investors in the Future

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US, and European innovators in Games, IP, Metaverse Technology, Web 3.0, Esports, and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, IP, Esports, and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Creator Tools, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR, and VR. - https://hiro.capital/

