Relativity Wins A-Team Innovation Award for Most Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative

Relativity Trace recognized for AI-powered data cleansing to decrease false positives and improve reviewer accuracy and speed

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that its AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace has won an A-Team Innovation Award for the most innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative. The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. The SaaS solution, securely delivered in the cloud, automates the monitoring of email, chat and audio communications from more than 50 data sources. Relativity Trace is being recognized for its unique AI-powered data cleansing, which dramatically decreases false positives and improves reviewer accuracy and speed.

Relativity Trace's data cleansing capabilities identify and remove irrelevant content, such as spam, confidentiality disclaimers, email headers, and old content in new email messages, preventing alerts on previously reviewed material. Results are displayed directly in the review interface, providing transparency and defensibility for reporting purposes. Users can expect to monitor up to 60% less text within email threads with Relativity Trace's automatic removal of system generated and duplicative text.

"The volume of alerts compliance teams grapple with continues to grow and teams are overwhelmed by the number of false positives that their legacy surveillance system generates," said Jordan Domash, General Manager of Relativity Trace. "Embedding AI in the surveillance process to reduce false positives in a transparent way makes this process more efficient, so compliance teams can allocate their time to pinpointing real risk, quickly. I'm extremely proud of this award and it's an honor to be recognized for our AI in the regulatory compliance space."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, who hosted the A-Team Innovation Awards 2022, commented, "There are incredible innovations in the world of capital markets data and technology. Our A-Team Innovation Awards 2022 celebrate and reward those companies at the forefront of innovation within our industry. We congratulate Relativity in winning the Most Innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative award in recognition of their excellence in driving forward progress in capital markets capabilities."

