Suzanne Akers appointed Chief Risk Officer of Alberta Investment Management Corporation

EDMONTON, AB, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Akers to the role of Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Akers will join the organization effective April 19, 2022.

"At AIMCo, effective and integrated risk management practices are critical for us to meet clients' investment objectives," said Evan Siddall, Chief Executive Officer, AIMCo. "To further strengthen AIMCo's risk culture, we knew we needed an individual with demonstrated performance in assessing and balancing risk along with proven investment experience. Suzanne offers just that and I look forward to working with her as she continues to develop our risk management team and program."

"AIMCo is a purpose-driven organization that recognizes how important it is to achieve effective integration of the risk and investment functions. It is a distinct honour to join the organization, and to have the opportunity to lead AIMCo's risk management team," said Ms. Akers, incoming Chief Risk Officer. "I look forward to meeting with AIMCo's pension, endowment and government fund clients and to better understand their unique objectives, so that we can collaborate to meet their goals."

As Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Akers assumes responsibility for leading AIMCo's Investment Risk Management and Investment Risk Analytics functions, ensuring the pursuit of each client's investment objectives is aligned to their risk appetite. She is also responsible for AIMCo's Enterprise Risk Management function, ensuring there is broad recognition of all risks impacting the organization, with appropriate mitigants in place. In addition, she will oversee AIMCo's Compliance function, serving as Chief Compliance Officer, ensuring complete integration of all AIMCo's risk functions. Ms. Akers will report to Mr. Siddall and will be a member of AIMCo's Executive Committee.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to extend my gratitude to Andrew Tambone, who joined the organization at a critical inflection point in the evolution of our risk culture," added Mr. Siddall. "Drawing upon his diverse background and range of experience, Andrew deftly navigated the implementation of our new risk system."

Ms. Akers assumes the role of Chief Risk Officer following the retirement in December 2021 of Mr. Tambone.

Suzanne Akers most recently served as Co-Head of Franklin Templeton's Investment Risk Management Group, responsible for FT Equity, Balanced, and Fixed Income strategies globally.

Since joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Suzanne has held leadership positions in the separately managed accounts division, institutional sales and alternative strategies. Previously, she worked at Morgan Stanley, where she held risk, operations and technology roles in New York and London.

Ms. Akers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University, and an MBA from Stanford University where she was an Arjay Miller scholar. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and currently serves as Vice President for the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum of the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

ABOUT ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008, with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment, and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

