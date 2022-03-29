THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS

JAKARTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Indonesia (the " Republic ") is announcing the results of its invitation (the " Invitation ") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the " Old Bonds " and each, a " series " of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the " Offers ") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, with the price of the Old Bonds (" Purchase Price ") determined by reference to the fixed spread specified for the applicable series, plus the yield of the specified Benchmark Reference U.S. Treasury Security, expressed as a percentage and rounded to the third decimal place (with 0.0005 being rounded upwards). The Invitation was conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the Invitation for Offers dated March 22, 2022 (the " Invitation for Offers "). All capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the respective meanings specified in the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, March 28, 2022. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the Purchase Price, the principal amount accepted for purchase, the Benchmark Reference Security Yield, the Repurchase Yield and where applicable, the proration factor:

Old Bonds Series ISIN CUSIP Benchmark

Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread (Basis Points) Purchase Price

(per U.S.$1,000) Principal Amount

Accepted for

Purchase Benchmark Reference Security Yield Repurchase Yield Proration Factor 2.950% Global

Bonds due 2023 SEC-registered US455780CC89 455780CC8 1.500% due

February 29,

2024 PX1 -86 U.S.$1,011.57 U.S.$0.00 2.307% 1.447% N/A 3.375% Global

Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BD05 Y20721BD0 1.500% due

February 29,

2024 PX1 -49 U.S.$1,015.96 U.S.$0.00 2.307% 1.817% N/A Rule 144A US455780BL97 455780BL9 5.375% Global

Bonds due 2023 Regulation S USY20721BH19 Y20721BH1 1.500% due

February 29,

2024 PX1 -17 U.S.$1,048.92 U.S.$61,449,000.00 2.307% 2.137% 100.0% Rule 144A US455780BP02 455780BP0 5.875% Global

Bonds due 2024 Regulation S USY20721BJ74 Y20721BJ7 1.500% due

February 29,

2024 PX1 7 U.S.$1,060.87 U.S.$273,615,000.00 2.307% 2.377% 100.0% Rule 144A US455780BQ84 455780BQ8 4.450% Global

Bonds due 2024 SEC-registered US455780CG93 455780CG9 1.500% due

February 29,

2024 PX1 15 U.S.$1,036.01 U.S.$52,152,000.00 2.307% 2.457% 100.0% 4.125% Global

Bonds due 2025 Regulation S USY20721BG36 Y20721BG3 1.500% due

February 29,

2024 PX1 45 U.S.$1,036.45 U.S.$0.00 2.307% 2.757% N/A Rule 144A US455780BT24 455780BT2 4.750% Global

Bonds due 2026 Regulation S USY20721BN86 Y20721BN8 1.875% due

February 28,

2027 PX1 47 U.S.$1,061.63 U.S.$80,269,000.00 2.537% 3.007% 21.06% Rule 144A US455780BV79 455780BV7 4.350% Global

Bonds due 2027 (the "January 2027 Bonds") Regulation S USY20721BQ18 Y20721BQ1 1.875% due

February 28,

2027 PX1 53 U.S.$1,056.48 U.S.$0.00 2.537% 3.067% N/A Rule 144A US455780BX36 455780BX3 3.850% Global

Bonds due 2027 Regulation S USY20721BT56 Y20721BT5 1.875% due

February 28,

2027 PX1 60 U.S.$1,034.51 U.S.$0.00 2.537% 3.137% N/A Rule 144A US455780CA24 455780CA2

After review of all Offers submitted pursuant to the Invitation, the Republic has determined that the maximum cash consideration of U.S.$500.0 million is not adequate to purchase all of the Old Bonds offered. Accordingly, the Republic has determined that it will apply the proration factors indicated in the "Proration Factor" column in the table above. Where the proration factor is not applicable (N/A), no Old Bonds of that particular series were accepted as a part of the offer. Where proration applies with respect to an Offer of Old Bonds of a particular series (except for the January 2027 Bonds), the principal amount of such Offer accepted in the Invitation has been determined by multiplying the principal amount specified in such Offer by the applicable proration factor and rounding the resulting amount down to the nearest US$1,000. If, after such adjustment and rounding, any holder would be left with an aggregate principal amount of less than the specified denomination of U.S.$200,000 for all series of Old Bonds except for the January 2027 Bonds, either (a) validly offered for sale and accepted or (b) returned to a holder as a result of pro ration, the Republic has, in its sole and absolute discretion, accepted all of the Old Bonds the subject of such holder's relevant Offer. Old Bonds not accepted for purchase by the Republic will be returned to the originating clearing system accounts as soon as practicable on the settlement date, in accordance with the normal procedures of the relevant clearing systems.

The date on which the Republic pays for the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation is expected to be Thursday, March 31, 2022, or as soon as practicable thereafter. The settlement of the purchase of Old Bonds in the Invitation is subject to certain conditions described in the Invitation for Offers. The Financing Condition defined in the Invitation for Offers has been satisfied.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

THE OFFEROR Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1 Jakarta 10710 Indonesia

DEALER MANAGERS

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group 388 Greenwich Street New York, NY 10013 United States Telephone: +852 2501 2692/ +1 212 723-0859/ +44 20 7986 8969 Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch Attention: Global Risk Syndicate One Raffles Quay 17-00 South Tower Singapore 048583 Telephone: +65 6423 4229 Email: asiasyn@list.db.com Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd.

Attention: DCM Group 12 Marina View #19-06 Asia Square Tower 2 Singapore 018961 Telephone: +65 6589 3880 Email: dcmgroup@mandirisek.co.id Société Générale Attention: Liability Management Immeuble Basalte 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris La Defense Cedex France Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris) +65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore) Email: liability.management@sgcib.com Standard Chartered Bank Attention: Capital Markets One Basinghall Avenue, London EC2V 5DD, United Kingdom Telephone: +65 65578289 (Singapore) +852 3983 8658 (Hong Kong) +44 20 7885 5739 (London) +1 212 667 0351 (United States) Email: liability_management@sc.com

TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT



Morrow Sodali Ltd

In Hong Kong: The Hive, 33-35 Hillier St, Sheung Wan Telephone: +852 2319 4130 In Stamford: 333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, CT 06902

Telephone: +1 203 609 4910 Email: RoI@investor.morrowsodali.com Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi In London: 103 Wigmore Street W1U 1QS Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933



