BMW M8 Ultra-High-Performance Cars Will Offer Alcantara Interior Trim

MILAN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMW's new 2023 M8 Competition series unveiled at the Amelia Island Concourse d'Elegance in March will be offered with optional bucket seating that features "Made in Italy" luxury material from Alcantara. The M8's carbon-fiber-reinforced bucket seats will be offered in a combination of Black and Sakhir Orange trim or Black and Midrand Beige. Black Alcantara will be featured on the dashboard and upper door panels as well. The 2023 M8, including the M8 Competition Coupe, M8 Competition Convertible and M8 Competition Gran Coupe, will go on sale with a broader range of exterior colors and optional M Carbon bucket seats for an "unadulterated track-ready feeling for driver and passenger," according to BMW.

2023 BMW M8 Competition Grand Coupe (PRNewswire)

Alcantara Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alcantara S.p.A.) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.