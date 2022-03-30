Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY) Declares Monthly Distributions for April, May, and June 2022

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY) announced the Fund's first monthly distribution of $0.104 per common share in April 2022, as well as monthly distributions for May and June 2022. The distribution reflects an annualized distribution rate of 6.24% based on the $20.00 per share initial public offering (IPO) price.

The Fund began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 24, 2022, under the ticker RLTY.

Distributions will be made on the following schedule:

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date April April 12, 2022 April 13, 2022 April 29, 2022 May May 10, 2022 May 11, 2022 May 31, 2022 June June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 30, 2022

The amount and composition of the Fund's distributions will be disclosed monthly at cohenandsteers.com; however, this information may change after each calendar year-end once the final tax characteristics of all Fund distributions can be determined with certainty. Final tax characteristics of the Fund's distributions will be provided on Form 1099-DIV, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The Fund expects to pay monthly cash distributions at a level rate, which may be adjusted from time to time based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable distribution level, the Fund may pay out more than its net investment income.

Distributions of the Fund's investment in real estate investment trusts (REITs) may later be characterized as capital gains and/or a return of capital, depending on the character of the dividends reported by the REITs held by the Fund.

The amount of monthly distributions may vary over time depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions. The Fund's distributions reflect net investment income, and may also include net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income, and such excess is distributed from the fund's assets.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

