Dragonfly Therapeutics Expands Clinical Leadership Team, Appointing Dr. Hesham Aboshady as Head of Safety & Pharmacovigilance and Rajesh Israni as Head of Regulatory Affairs

Hesham Aboshady MD, MPH brings 10+ years of drug safety experience to and Rajesh Israni brings 20+ years of regulatory experience, to Dragonfly Therapeutics.

WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly" or the "Company"), today announced it has expanded its Clinical Leadership Team with the addition of Dr. Hesham Aboshady, an experienced clinician as Head of Drug Safety, and Rajesh Israni as Head of Regulatory.

"We are delighted that Hesham and Rajesh have joined Dragonfly," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics. "Their impressive accomplishments and experience in drug development, with expertise in regulatory and drug safety strategy, will be invaluable in managing our deep pipeline and leading multiple novel drug candidates successfully into the clinic."

Hesham Aboshady, M.D., MPH is a pharmacovigilance leader with broad expertise in clinical development of immuno-oncology, oncology and immunology therapeutic agents. He has held pharmacovigilance and drug safety roles at Boehringer Ingelheim and Regeneron, and most recently, was Associate Vice President of Clinical Safety and Risk Management at Merck where he was part of the KEYTRUDA development team. Dr. Aboshady received an MD from Cairo University, a Master of Public Health from the University of Oklahoma and completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Brown University Warren Alpert School of Medicine. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Hesham was a practicing internist in Milford Massachusetts and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Massachusetts.

Rajesh Israni brings deep experience in leading regulatory strategy for early-stage and late-stage global registrational trials. Mr. Israni spent two decades at Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi in various roles of increasing responsibility, providing leadership for development and execution of global regulatory strategies, including global approvals of elotuzumab, nivolumab and nivolumab plus ipilimumab combinations in several indications. More recently, he led the the regulatory strategy team at Seagen Inc, responsible for developing and executing global registration strategies for both early and late-stage programs, including approvals for PADCEV®. Mr. Israni holds two Master's Degrees; one in Biotechnology and Genomics from Rutgers University, NJ, and one in Information Systems and Strategy from Stevens Institute of Technology, NJ.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly-owned clinical and preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and Abbvie across a broad range of disease areas. For more information visit us at www.Dragonflytx.com, or follow us on Linkedln and Twitter .

