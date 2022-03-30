Luxome Enters Loungewear Category With New Ultra Plush Robe

The DTC Home Brand Transitions its Expertise in Comfort & Craftsmanship to Robe Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever feel like you don't want to leave your comfy and cozy bed when you wake up? For the days when you need that extra-long luxurious hug from the softest fabric and a bit more TLC, Luxome, the fast-growing direct-to-consumer luxury comfort brand, has developed its new Ultra Plush Robe – perfect for the mornings or nights when you are looking for soothing self-care. As experts in home comfort, who are obsessed with giving consumers the most luxurious and relaxing experience, Luxome is taking the best qualities and materials from its top-selling blankets, sheets, pillow and towels to create the new Ultra Plush Robe. Offering an irresistible touch and supremely cozy feel on the body, the new Ultra Plush Robe was made to take everyday wellness to new heights and is now available exclusively on Luxome.com.

The Luxome Ultra Plush Robe is available in Charcoal, Grey and Blush. (PRNewswire)

Since the brand's inception, Luxome has been dedicated to elevating the standards of home product development with rigorous testing and choosing only the finest materials to ensure it can deliver beyond consumers' expectations for function and feel. The design process for the brand's new Ultra Plush Robe was just as meticulous – and even more so, as Luxome ventured into a brand where its product wouldn't only caress the body, like a blanket or towel, but would be worn in everyday life.

After observing the current loungewear market, Luxome wanted to offer a new type of robe that would be created from the most decadent fabrics and with the highest level of craftsmanship – resulting in supreme coziness and functionality. Ideal for every body, the unisex Ultra Plush Robe features a soft textured knit fabric with a bamboo viscose blend and is generously oversized for ultimate lounging comfort. The Ultra Plush Robe has a full-length design for full coverage and no hassle wear. The Ultra Plush Robe also features dual belt loops for the perfect fit and an inner modesty tie and loop for secure coverage on top – ensuring the robe will stay in place whether making morning coffee or relaxing on the couch.

"When we first brought the Luxome brand to life, the mission was to create high-quality, functional and beautiful home products that would exceed consumers' expectations – and what we've come to learn through the years is that our products have also been able to offer a welcomed moment of indulgent self-care," said Luxome Founder, Hyaat Chaudhary. "Knowing that our sleep, relaxation and bath products are able to elevate the everyday for our audience, we wanted to create something that they could not only enjoy during sleep or post-bathing, but that could be worn throughout the day for extended self-care and comfort."

The new Luxome Ultra Plush Robe comes in unisex sizing from small to extra-large and is valued at $130. It is available in three different colors – Grey, Charcoal and Blush. The best part? Due to the natural fibers of bamboo woven into the bamboo viscose blended fabric, the Ultra Plush Robe will remain soft with every wash. Great for gifting, each robe comes beautifully packaged in a premium recyclable kraft branded box with branded tissue, ribbon and hang tag.

To learn more about Luxome and its standout product offerings, visit www.luxome.com.

About Luxome

Luxome is a DTC luxury home comfort brand dedicated to providing elevated self-care essentials born from exceptional craftsmanship and unrivaled innovation. Since consumers have historically been underserved in the home goods category, Luxome is committed to crafting well-designed and meticulously made products that provide luxurious comfort experiences that are unrivaled in the bed, bath, and apparel categories. Luxome champions a rigorous product development process and uses only the highest quality materials in order to create breakthrough innovations that are superior in both functionality and aesthetics. The Luxome brand launched with market-disrupting Weighted Blankets, helping thousands of people reduce stress and sleep better. Now Luxome continues to revolutionize the category with offerings that go beyond bedding, bringing self-care and comfort to new home spaces. With a clear focus on understanding the unique self-care habits and experiences of all people, Luxome's mission is to deliver one-of-a-kind products that calm, uplift, and give much-needed comfort to you, your loved ones, and your homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Luxome