The NRP Group Names First Two Female Principals, Jennifer Baus and Rachel Johnson

CLEVELAND, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, today announced it has named Jennifer Baus and Rachel Johnson as principals in the firm.

"It is my immense pleasure to welcome Jennifer and Rachel into the partnership," said J. David Heller, President and Chief Executive Officer of The NRP Group. "Not only have these two A+ players shown continuous professional growth and individual success, but their vision and passion for innovation, collaboration, and team development have helped us achieve success as a company. We could not be more excited to welcome them as Principals of The NRP Group."

Baus, who currently serves as Executive Vice President of Design and Entitlements, directs all activities related to horizontal and vertical design and entitlements and oversees all project management for NRP's development team.

"In her 17-year tenure at The NRP Group, Jennifer has established a reputation for active leadership, technical competence, a mastery of project management and delivery, as well as proficiency for building high-performance teams energized by open channels of communication," said Ken Outcalt, Principal and President of Development at The NRP Group. "She has been integral to the impressive growth of NRP's development pipeline, currently at 70 separate projects, while managing that growth in a measured and thoughtful way."

Johnson, who currently serves as Chief Information Officer, leads all aspects of technology, including infrastructure, networking, IT operations and security, software business solutions, building technology and innovation.

"Rachel is continually focused on creating the most seamless user experience across NRP's business divisions and offices throughout the U.S., while broadening our cybersecurity capabilities to ensure our platform remains protected," said Andrew Tanner, Principal and Chief Operating Officer at The NRP Group. "On her watch, The NRP Group surpassed an employee headcount of more than 1,000 team members, many of whom work remotely, and all who collaborate remotely with colleagues on a daily basis. She continually pushes our NRP technology platform to the next level to ensure that we remain nimble as we navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."

Johnson joined The NRP Group as an asset manager in 2010 and was quickly promoted to Chief Information Officer, a role she has held for the last decade. Baus joined NRP in 2005 as a project manager for affordable housing development, and after continuous growth in scope and responsibility she was promoted to Executive Vice President of Design and Entitlements in 2020.

Both Baus and Johnson are passionate about creating pathways for career development and mentorship across the organization, as well as advancing the values of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in every aspect of business operations. In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, Baus founded the Women's Inclusion Network (WIN) in 2018 with the mission to hire, develop and promote women at NRP through education, awareness and programming.

Additionally, Johnson has led NRP through many technology focused transformational initiatives: digital transformation of the construction and property management businesses; network innovation of both property leasing offices and satellite office solutions; development of a robust hybrid on-premise and cloud-based infrastructure; enterprise-wide implementation of Microsoft Teams Voice for NRP's corporate offices and property portfolio; and a continued prioritization of cyber security program execution.

Prior to joining The NRP Group, Johnson served as Vice President of Operations for the Commercial Construction Real Estate Lending Division at AmTrust Bank. Johnson began her career at Ernst & Young as a tax accountant, but soon transitioned to a software consultant role developing custom applications for the financial and accounting divisions of companies across several industry verticals.

In 2014, Crain's Cleveland Business named Johnson CIO of the Year for mid-sized companies in Northeast Ohio. Johnson received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a minor in Management Information Systems from Miami University.

In 2017, Baus was the inaugural recipient of NRP's Alan F. Scott Development award. Baus received a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from Cornell University and a master of engineering degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Baus and Johnson have both been appointed to GlobeSt.'s Women of Influence list in recent years – Johnson in 2020 and Baus in 2021, for their leadership and commitment to The NRP Group.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes, and currently manages over 26,000 residential units. The company employs the entire breadth of its in-house capability to fulfill its mission: creating exceptional rental housing opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company's formidable size and depth of talent provides the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, and senior housing. As a three-time recipient of the National Association of Builders Multifamily Development Firm of the Year and recognized Top 25 Developer by Multifamily Executive, NRP is leveraging its decades of expertise by also providing construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com

