Therapy Brands wins award for Best Company Outlook from Comparably

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands was awarded 'Best Company Outlook' by Comparably, a highly regarded workplace culture and career site that bases these coveted awards on anonymous employee feedback from reputable U.S. based companies.

The healthcare software company attributes employee dedication to driving its favorable outlook.

Therapy Brands operates in the expanding mental and behavioral health and rehabilitation markets. The company supports over 30,000 therapy practices with intuitive practice management and data solutions, including their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, DataCatalyst, Fusion, Procentive, and TenEleven. These high-value solutions combined with a strong service and marketing orientation, a focus on their diverse and talented workforce, and the team's therapy market expertise, create a solid foundation for continued growth.

"Our strength continues to lie in our dedicated and highly skilled employee team members who are passionate about our mission," says Dan Daniel, Chairman and Interim CEO for Therapy Brands. "They continuously seek ways to improve the value of our solutions to help our customers expand access and deliver quality care to those in need. It's this commitment to mental health and rehabilitative care that will propel Therapy Brands as a healthcare technology leader."

Besides its award-winning solutions, Therapy Brands focuses on fostering its mission-driven culture through thought leadership programming, industry education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. The company has also received awards for Best Company for Diversity, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Perks & Benefits.

About Therapy Brands: Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare technology partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, data, and billing solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Thousands of therapy practices rely on us as a trusted partner to make their lives simpler and more efficient, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)

About Comparably: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series. (www.comparably.com)

