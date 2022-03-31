American Public University System Partners with U.S. Cyber Command to Help Strengthen the Country's Cybersecurity Operations

U.S. Cyber Command Adds APUS as Member in Newly Formed Network

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) is partnering with the U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) to help strengthen the country's cybersecurity posture. APUS has been selected to be a member of CYBERCOM's Academic Engagement Network (AEN), a collaborative effort between academia and CYBERCOM to leverage the capabilities and talents of both groups to provide a more robust cyber defense.

U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency, and chief of the Central Security Service hosted a virtual welcome session for students, faculty and staff partners selected to participate in the inaugural CYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network event in February. (PRNewswire)

The AEN group is designed to advance cybersecurity in four areas: engaging the future workforce, increasing cyber applied research and innovation, expanding cyber-focused analytic partnerships, and enriching strategic dialogue. CYBERCOM is prioritizing these areas amid a shortage of skilled cyber professionals.

"U.S. Cyber Command's goal for the AEN is to strengthen our relationships and communication with participating institutions," said CYBERCOM Executive Director David Frederick in a news release announcing AEN members. "This will improve and sustain our efforts to meet cyberspace educational requirements and workforce needs."

APUS offers a strong cyber-defense focused curriculum at both the undergraduate and graduate levels through American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU). With courses in cybercrime, intrusion and incident handling, IT security, and digital forensics, APUS's online cybersecurity programs integrate multiple disciplines to ensure students gain the critical skills and management practices needed to effectively lead missions in both government and businesses. APUS' Center for Cyber Defense provides program guidance and oversight, cyber defense information, collaboration, research, and outreach opportunities for students and faculty. The National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated APUS as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (CAE-C).*

"We are excited to partner with the U.S. Cyber Command on such a high-profile program as part of our student-centric approach to online higher education," said Dr. Kenneth L. Williams, Executive Director at APUS's Center for Cyber Defense, and Interim Department Chair for Cybersecurity. "This partnership can create new opportunities for students in our cyber programs to work in areas critical to our national security."

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds. APUS, a five-time recipient of Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University as well as American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans**. With over 114,000 alumni worldwide, APUS is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) as an Open Pathway institution. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

* The CAE-C designation is awarded to regionally accredited academic institutions offering cybersecurity degrees and/or certificates at the associate, bachelor's and graduate levels. This designation means that APUS has met the rigorous requirements outlined by the program's sponsor, the NSA. Designated institutions commit to producing high-quality cybersecurity professionals to safeguard the U.S. national infrastructure.

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

