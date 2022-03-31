BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Delivers another record quarter for design-related revenue for IoT, both sequential and year over year billings growth for Cybersecurity, as well as positive operating cash flow and net profit

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Total company revenue of $185 million .

IoT revenue of $52 million .

Cybersecurity revenue of $122 million .

Licensing & Other revenue of $11 million .

Net cash generated from operations of $10 million .

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.01 , GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.25 and GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.03 .

Fiscal Year 2022:

Total company revenue of $718 million .

Non-GAAP basic loss per share of $0.10 , GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.02 and GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.31 .

WATERLOO, ON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"We're pleased with the progress that BlackBerry made this quarter. The IoT business recorded its first $50m-plus revenue quarter since the start of the pandemic. In addition to overcoming a number of industry-wide challenges, such as supply chain constraints and the war in Ukraine, the QNX business set another record for quarterly design-related revenue, demonstrating both strong fundamentals and momentum for the business," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "We're also excited about the prospects for the Cybersecurity business given another quarter of billings growth and further strengthening of the team with industry expertise in both sales and product development. The key components are in place, and we expect continued billings momentum this year. Following the demonstration of our BlackBerry IVY edge-to-cloud data platform on auto-grade hardware at CES, we have secured a number of Proof-of-Concept trials."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue was $185 million .

Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 68% and GAAP gross margin was 67%.

IoT revenue was $52 million , with gross margin of 85% and ARR of $93 million , an 11% increase year-over-year.

Cybersecurity revenue was $122 million , with gross margin of 61% and ARR of $347 million .

Licensing and Other revenue was $11 million , with gross margin of 55%.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $8 million . GAAP operating profit was $146 million .

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $770 million .

Total net cash position was $405 million .

Net cash generated from operating activities was $10 million .

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

IoT:

BlackBerry QNX records a record number of new design wins in a quarter: 17 in Auto and 28 in the General Embedded Market (GEM).

BlackBerry announces first BlackBerry IVY™ proof-of-concept, or POC, trial with PATEO, a leading Chinese tier 1 supplier, and a Chinese electric vehicle automaker to integrate IVY into a digital cockpit.

BlackBerry and Marelli expand collaboration in China with BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor selected to power next generation cockpit technology.

BlackBerry® QNX® real time operating system selected by Critical Software as the foundation for a railway protection system for Portugal's national rail network.

BlackBerry® Jarvis® enhanced to include standardized reporting that enables compliance with the U.S. government's recent Executive Order relating to the software bill of materials.

Cybersecurity:

BlackBerry receives maximum AAA rating from SE Labs following their Enterprise Advanced Security Test that used real-world hacking tactics against BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics.

BlackBerry® SecuSUITE® encrypted communication solution endorsed for NATO use by the NSAB.

BlackBerry® AtHoc® is being deployed, in partnership with TELUS, by all municipalities and the regional police in Niagara, Canada , displacing a key competitor's solution.

BlackBerry releases annual threat report, highlighting a cybercriminal underground which has been optimized to better target small local businesses.

Outlook

BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2023 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call. The earnings call transcript will be made available on our website and on SEDAR.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

February 28,

2022

November 30,

2021

February 28,

2021

February 28,

2022

February 28,

2021 Revenue $ 185

$ 184

$ 210

$ 718

$ 893 Cost of sales 61

67

58

251

250 Gross margin 124

117

152

467

643 Gross margin % 67.0 %

63.6 %

72.4 %

65.0 %

72.0 % Operating expenses

















Research and development 47

57

48

219

215 Selling, marketing and administration 64

77

92

297

344 Amortization 32

42

45

165

182 Impairment of goodwill —

—

—

—

594 Impairment of long-lived assets —

—

22

—

43 Debentures fair value adjustment (165)

(110)

258

(212)

372

(22)

66

465

469

1,750 Operating income (loss) 146

51

(313)

(2)

(1,107) Investment income (loss), net (1)

25

—

21

(6) Income (loss) before income taxes 145

76

(313)

19

(1,113) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 1

2

2

7

(9) Net income (loss) $ 144

$ 74

$ (315)

$ 12

$ (1,104) Earnings (loss) per share

















Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.13

$ (0.56)

$ 0.02

$ (1.97) Diluted $ (0.03)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.56)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.97)



















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)

















Basic 575,883

571,138

566,089

570,607

561,305 Diluted 636,716

631,971

566,089

631,440

561,305 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 576,228

573,667

565,505

576,228

565,505

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets





As at



February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Assets







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 378

$ 214 Short-term investments

334

525 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4 and $10, respectively

138

182 Other receivables

25

25 Income taxes receivable

9

10 Other current assets

159

50



1,043

1,006 Restricted cash equivalents and restricted short-term investments

28

28 Long-term investments

30

37 Other long-term assets

9

16 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

50

63 Property, plant and equipment, net

41

48 Goodwill

844

849 Intangible assets, net

522

771



$ 2,567

$ 2,818 Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable

$ 22

$ 20 Accrued liabilities

157

178 Income taxes payable

11

6 Deferred revenue, current

207

225



397

429 Deferred revenue, non-current

37

69 Operating lease liabilities

66

90 Other long-term liabilities

4

6 Long-term debentures

507

720



1,011

1,314 Shareholders' equity







Capital stock and additional paid-in capital

2,869

2,823 Deficit

(1,294)

(1,306) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19)

(13)



1,556

1,504



$ 2,567

$ 2,818

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Years Ended

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 12

$ (1,104) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Amortization 176

198 Stock-based compensation 36

44 Gain on sale of investment (22)

— Impairment of goodwill —

594 Impairment of long-lived assets —

43 Debentures fair value adjustment (212)

372 Operating leases (16)

(4) Other (3)

(5) Net changes in working capital items





Accounts receivable, net of allowance 44

29 Other receivables —

(11) Income taxes receivable 1

(4) Other assets 15

55 Accounts payable 2

(11) Accrued liabilities (16)

(20) Income taxes payable 5

(15) Deferred revenue (50)

(79) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (28)

82 Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisition of long-term investments (1)

(5) Proceeds on sale, maturity or distribution from long-term investments 35

— Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8)

(8) Acquisition of intangible assets (31)

(36) Acquisition of short-term investments (916)

(1,039) Acquisition of restricted short-term investments —

(24) Proceeds on sale or maturity of restricted short-term investments 24

— Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 1,104

1,047 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 207

(65) Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of common shares 10

19 Payment of finance lease liability —

(1) Repurchase of 3.75% Debentures —

(610) Issuance of 1.75% Debentures —

365 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10

(227) Effect of foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted

cash equivalents (1)

2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

during the period 188

(208) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 218

426 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 406

$ 218



As at February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 378

$ 214 Restricted cash equivalents and restricted short-term investments 28

28 Short-term investments 334

525 Long-term investments 30

37

$ 770

$ 804

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results

The following table shows information by operating segment for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Codification Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments.



For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT

Licensing and Other

Segment Totals

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Segment revenue $ 122

$ 122

$ 52

$ 38

$ 11

$ 50

$ 185

$ 210 Segment cost of sales 47

46

8

5

5

6

60

57 Segment gross margin $ 75

$ 76

$ 44

$ 33

$ 6

$ 44

$ 125

$ 153 Segment gross margin % 61 %

62 %

85 %

87 %

55 %

88 %

68 %

73 %

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended February 28, 2022 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT Licensing and

Other Segment Totals

Reconciling

Items

Consolidated

U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 122

$ 52

$ 11

$ 185

$ —

$ 185 Cost of sales (1) 47

8

5

60

1

61 Gross margin $ 75

$ 44

$ 6

$ 125

$ (1)

$ 124 Operating expenses















(22)

(22) Investment loss, net















1

1 Income before income taxes



















$ 145

______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of

selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended February 28, 2022.

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended February 28, 2021 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2021

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT Licensing and

Other Segment Totals

Reconciling

Items

Consolidated

U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 122

$ 38

$ 50

$ 210

$ —

$ 210 Cost of sales (1) 46

5

6

57

1

58 Gross margin $ 76

$ 33

$ 44

$ 153

$ (1)

$ 152 Operating expenses















465

465 Loss before income taxes



















$ (313)

______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of

selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended February 28, 2021.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company discontinued its use of software deferred revenue acquired and software deferred commission expense acquired adjustments in its non-GAAP financial measures due to the quantitative decline in the adjustments over time. For purposes of comparability, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended and year ended February 28, 2021 have been updated to conform to the current year's presentation.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage and free cash flow (usage) and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Gross margin

$ 124

$ 152 Stock compensation expense

1

1 Adjusted gross margin

$ 125

$ 153









Gross margin %

67.0 %

72.4 % Stock compensation expense

0.6 %

0.5 % Adjusted gross margin %

67.6 %

72.9 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense (income) for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Operating expense (income)

$ (22)

$ 465 Stock compensation expense

4

16 Debentures fair value adjustment

(165)

258 Acquired intangibles amortization

22

32 LLA impairment charge

—

22 Adjusted operating expense

$ 117

$ 137

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and U.S. GAAP basic earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to adjusted net income and adjusted basic earnings per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021







Basic

earnings per share





Basic

earnings

(loss) per share Net income (loss)

$ 144

$0.25

$ (315)

$(0.56) Stock compensation expense

5





17



Debentures fair value adjustment

(165)





258



Acquired intangibles amortization

22





32



LLA impairment charge

—





22



Adjusted net income

$ 6

$0.01

$ 14

$0.02

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Research and development

$ 47

$ 48 Stock compensation expense

2

3 Adjusted research and development

$ 45

$ 45









Selling, marketing and administration

$ 64

$ 92 Stock compensation expense

2

13 Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 62

$ 79









Amortization

$ 32

$ 45 Acquired intangibles amortization

22

32 Adjusted amortization

$ 10

$ 13

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 are reflected in the table below. These are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Operating income (loss)

$ 146

$ (313) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss)







Stock compensation expense

5

17 Debentures fair value adjustment

(165)

258 Acquired intangibles amortization

22

32 LLA impairment charge

—

22 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss)

(138)

329 Adjusted operating income

8

16 Amortization

34

49 Acquired intangibles amortization

(22)

(32) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20

$ 33









Revenue

$ 185

$ 210 Adjusted operating income margin % (1)

4%

8% Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

11%

16%

______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the years ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the years ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Gross margin

$ 467

$ 643 Stock compensation expense

4

5 Adjusted gross margin

$ 471

$ 648









Gross margin %

65.0 %

72.0 % Stock compensation expense

0.6 %

0.6 % Adjusted gross margin %

65.6 %

72.6 %









Operating expense

$ 469

$ 1,750 Restructuring charges

—

2 Stock compensation expense

26

47 Debentures fair value adjustment

(212)

372 Acquired intangibles amortization

115

129 Goodwill impairment charge

—

594 LLA impairment charge

—

43 Adjusted operating expense

$ 540

$ 563

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and U.S. GAAP basic earnings (loss) per share for the years ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021







Basic

earnings

(loss)

per share





Basic

earnings

(loss)

per share Net income (loss)

$ 12

$0.02

$ (1,104)

$(1.97) Restructuring charges

—





2



Stock compensation expense

30





52



Debentures fair value adjustment

(212)





372



Acquired intangibles amortization

115





129



Goodwill impairment charge

—





594



LLA impairment charge

—





43



Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (55)

$(0.10)

$ 88

$0.16

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the years ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Research and development

$ 219

$ 215 Stock compensation expense

8

11 Adjusted research and development

$ 211

$ 204









Selling, marketing and administration

$ 297

$ 344 Restructuring charges

—

2 Stock compensation expense

18

36 Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 279

$ 306









Amortization

$ 165

$ 182 Acquired intangibles amortization

115

129 Adjusted amortization

$ 50

$ 53

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the years ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 are reflected in the table below.

For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Operating loss

$ (2)

$ (1,107) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss







Restructuring charges

—

2 Stock compensation expense

30

52 Debentures fair value adjustment

(212)

372 Acquired intangibles amortization

115

129 Goodwill impairment charge

—

594 LLA impairment charge

—

43 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss

(67)

1,192 Adjusted operating income (loss)

(69)

85 Amortization

176

198 Acquired intangibles amortization

(115)

(129) Adjusted EBITDA

$ (8)

$ 154









Revenue

$ 718

$ 893 Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % (1)

(10%)

10% Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

(1%)

17%

______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by revenue (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue

The Company uses free cash flow when assessing its sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that free cash flow is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to free cash flow is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 10

$ 51 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2)

(3) Free cash flow

$ 8

$ 48

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the years ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 to free cash flow (usage) is reflected in the table below:

For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (28)

$ 82 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(8)

(8) Free cash flow (usage)

$ (36)

$ 74

Key Metrics

The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimate future performance. Readers are cautioned that annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR"), and recurring revenue percentage do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

February 28, 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue



Cybersecurity

$ 347 IoT

$ 93 Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate



Cybersecurity

91 % Recurring Software Product Revenue

~ 80 %

