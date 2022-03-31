Coverage Set for Axiom Mission 1 Briefings, Events, Broadcast

WASHINGTON , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Axiom Space will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website will provide coverage for docking and undocking operations and some prelaunch and launch activities.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

Liftoff is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 6, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting outpost aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

The Ax-1 crew members are Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain and the United States, Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mission Specialist Mark Pathy of Canada.

During the 10-day mission, the crew will spend eight days on the International Space Station, conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities.

NASA coverage of the Ax-1 launch will be available as follows (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, April 5

No earlier than 3 p.m. – Prelaunch News Conference (targeted for one hour following the Launch Readiness Review)

The prelaunch news conference will focus on final preparations for the Ax-1 mission. It will discuss the results of the Launch Readiness Review, which evaluates the mission hardware and its readiness for launch. NASA will provide a livestream of the news conference at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participants include:

Dana Weigel , International Space Station deputy program manager, NASA

Angela Hart , Commercial Low-Earth orbit (LEO) Program manager, NASA

Michael Suffredini , president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann , operations director, Axiom Space

Benjamin Reed , senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Launch Weather Officer, 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

Media must register to participate in this briefing. In-person attendance is possible for a limited number of media who previously have been credentialed to cover Ax-1 launch activities from the press site at Kennedy. For the call-in details, please contact the Axiom Space media team before 8 a.m. Monday, April 4 at: media@axiomspace.com.

Wednesday, April 6

10:45 a.m. – NASA launch coverage begins

NASA will broadcast the Ax-1 launch on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Coverage will join the joint Axiom Space and SpaceX broadcast that begins at about 8:40 a.m. at:

http://www.axiomspace.com/live

The broadcast will end after orbital insertion approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean feed for this launch, neither on the NASA Media Channel nor on site at Kennedy.

1:15 p.m. – Postlaunch Media Briefing (targeted about one hour following launch)

Leadership from NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will participate in a postlaunch media briefing to provide an update on the launch and mission operations.

Participants include:

Kathy Lueders , associate administrator for space operations, NASA

Dana Weigel , International Space Station deputy program manager, NASA

Angela Hart , Commercial LEO Program manager, NASA

Michael Suffredini , president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann , operations director, Axiom Space

Benjamin Reed , senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

This briefing will be via teleconference. Media must register to participate in this call. For details, please contact the Axiom Space media team at: media@axiomspace.com.

Friday, April 8

NASA's mission responsibility is for integrated operations, which begin during the spacecraft's approach to the International Space Station, continue during the crew's eight days aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities, and conclude once Dragon exits the area of the space station.

1 a.m. – NASA docking coverage begins

2:45 a.m. (approximately) – docking

5 a.m. (approximately) – hatch opening and crew welcome ceremony

This advisory will be updated online as times are confirmed for events related to mission operations.

NASA will release a separate advisory to preview the Ax- 1 farewell event and return coverage.

For more information about NASA's low-Earth orbit commercialization activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/leo-economy/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA