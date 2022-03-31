DataCo Technologies Selects Inpher's Secret Computing© Platform to Build Secure, Privacy-Preserving Data Collaboration Ecosystem

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpher, Inc. the pioneers of Secret Computing©, and DataCo Technologies, backed by innovation and venture capital firm 1835i, announce a strategic engagement to accelerate growth for consented, privacy-preserving data analytics among leading brands and their ecosystem partners.

Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) are among the leading technology trends for 2022 according to Gartner , Deloitte, and the World Economic Forum, underlining the imperative for global enterprises to satiate privacy requirements while fueling their data pipelines for analytical and machine learning workloads. PETs are also enabling new collaborative opportunities for cross-industry partnerships and decentralized data-sharing ecosystems to improve predictive model performance and deliver valuable customer propositions. Inpher's enterprise-ready XOR Platform has emerged as the leading SaaS PET solution for its usability, scalability, and advanced Machine Learning & analytics capabilities that now include privacy-preserving capabilities for XGBoost , Recommender Systems, and Secure Record Linkage.

"We applaud the vision of DataCo Technologies to build their data collaboration platform based on customer consent, privacy and trust," said Jordan Brandt, Cofounder and CEO of Inpher. "They are proving that proofs work; cryptographic security and privacy unlock even greater value and collective benefit from proprietary and partner data."

The strategic collaboration underlines Inpher's continued partnership with trusted industry leaders in data security, privacy and AI. "In combination with granular customer consent and controls, we believe that leveraging robust privacy-preserving techniques can provide an exciting solution for secure and privacy compliant data collaboration. This will benefit enterprises, their partners and customers," said Danny Tyrrell, Co-Founder at DataCo Technologies. "We are excited to be partnering on a proposition that will deliver a secure, end-to-end consented data sharing solution leveraging Inpher's patented technology, enterprise-ready platform and expert team for the next wave of innovation and scale in this rapidly expanding market."

About Inpher:

Inpher is a New York-based, global Secret Computing© company that powers privacy-preserving machine learning and analytics to unlock the value of sensitive, siloed data and enable secure collaboration across teams and organizations. Data scientists leverage Inpher's XORTM SaaS to train and run ML models on deeper and more diverse data while it is encrypted to improve model performance with mathematically guaranteed data privacy and residency. Global enterprises use XOR in multiple vertical applications across finance, healthcare and IoT. Inpher's team of recognized leaders in the fields of Multiparty Computation (MPC), Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Federated Learning (FL) continue to deliver the fastest, high-precision privacy-preserving capabilities.

About DataCo Technologies:

Headquartered in Sydney, DataCo Technologies unlocks valuable data partnerships between organizations. The DataCo Collaboration Platform, which incorporates the latest privacy and data protection technologies, was built with future-proofing in mind and reflects recommendations from privacy and data regulators around the globe.

Developed inside the Business Creation Lab of 1835i, DataCo uniquely connects customer consent to enterprise data sharing, so your customers are always in control of how their data is used, by who, and for what purpose.

The Dataco platform makes data collaboration accessible to all businesses, while also meeting the compliance needs of enterprise collaboration in highly regulated industries.

About 1835i:

1835i is the corporate venture capital and innovation partner to ANZ Bank. Combining the backing of a leading bank and the innovative spirit of fintech, 1835i builds, invests and partners in new products, solutions and ideas that transform financial services and improve people's lives.

View original content:

SOURCE Inpher