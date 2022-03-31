Consumers Invited to Follow Along as Lindt GOLD BUNNY Hops Across America

STRATHAM, N.H., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter is a time for family and friends to gather together around delicious food exciting egg hunts and, of course, beautiful and enchanting Easter baskets. Lindt GOLD BUNNY is an essential Easter tradition for many families, generation after generation, as it helps transform their Easter moments into magical memories.

Lindt GOLD BUNNY and Bryce Dallas Howard partner to celebrate a magical Easter season. (PRNewswire)

This Easter season, Lindt is bringing together actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard and the iconic GOLD BUNNY to make Easter moments magical for everyone. Today, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY kicked off its cross-country journey to spread Easter joy. During this trek, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY will be stopping at six Lindt Chocolate Shops to gift free GOLD BUNNY chocolates to those who visit the stores. Those attending are also encouraged to share a selfie with the Lindt GOLD BUNNY, using #LindtGOLDBUNNY, to share their love of the Easter season.

Howard will be inviting fans and consumers to follow the Lindt GOLD BUNNY's tour via Lindt's Instagram – @Lindt_USA – for clues around its next destination and for a chance to win a Lindt GOLD BUNNY prize. Howard will also be meeting up with Lindt GOLD BUNNY at its final stop in New York City just ahead of Easter at a Lindt garden party event to share her tips for building a whimsical Easter basket that recipients will love.

"Easter at the Howards is not complete without Lindt GOLD BUNNY in our baskets — it's the ultimate bounty after a morning of egg hunting. And growing up with 3 other siblings… well, you can imagine the intensity," shared Howard. "For my family and me, Lindt GOLD BUNNY helps us create lifelong — and delicious — memories. Enjoying it every year, truly brings out my inner kid."

Synonymous with Easter, Lindt GOLD BUNNY has been helping families create Easter traditions for over 70 years. First crafted by a Lindt Master Chocolatier who lovingly created a bunny out of Lindt's finest milk chocolate for his daughter for Easter, Lindt still creates each GOLD BUNNY with the same passion, care and craftsmanship - wrapped in its iconic golden foil and carefully tied with a ribbon.

"The beloved Lindt GOLD BUNNY continues to be a joyful Easter tradition for families everywhere," says Lindt Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja. "Made from our exquisite, premium Lindt chocolate, it is the perfect Easter treat to enjoy yourself or to gift friends and family."

Lindt GOLD BUNNY and the Lindt Easter Collection are perfect for filling baskets, egg hunts, decorating tablespaces, as well as gifting and sharing with family and friends.

In addition to the iconic Lindt GOLD BUNNY, the Lindt Easter Collection features a selection of seasonal and everyday LINDOR Truffles, LINDOR eggs and many premium Easter-inspired chocolate figures, including chicks, lambs, bees and carrots to share in baskets, as gifts or added décor for Easter celebrations. Lindt GOLD BUNNY and the Lindt Easter Collection are available at retailers nationwide and online at www.lindtusa.com.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

Bryce Dallas Howard. Photo Credit: Marc Hom (PRNewswire)

Lindt GOLD BUNNY and the Lindt Easter Collection are perfect for filling baskets, egg hunts, decorating tablespaces, as well as gifting and sharing with family and friends. (PRNewswire)

Lindt & Sprüngli Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lindt & Sprüngli Inc.) (PRNewswire)

