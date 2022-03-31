SPACINFORMER.COM UNVEILS ENHANCED PLATFORM OFFERING FREE ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE AND CUSTOMIZABLE DATA ON THE U.S.-LISTED SPAC MARKET

PLATFORM UPDATE PROVIDES INCREASED TRANSPARENCY AND ENHANCED USABILITY AMONG HOST OF NEW FEATURES

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACinformer.com today released their updated platform that increases SPAC market transparency by aggregating and providing centralized access to key insights contained in regulatory filings about the entire U.S.-listed SPAC universe. Unlike pay-for-access sites that charge for data on the opaque SPAC marketplace, SPACinformer.com is free and available to all.

SPACinformer.com was created by SPAC investors, for SPAC investors. The website offers comprehensive data on every publicly U.S.-listed SPAC, including trust value, yield-to-liquidation, sponsor and IPO data, among other information. The platform just released new additional features such as:

Enhanced SPAC Profiles – Drill down into the data on each individual SPAC.

Data Visualization – Filter data and view with customizable graphs and tables.

SPAC Community – Engage with likeminded investors and access exclusive content.

SPAC Calendar – Track key events in a SPACs lifecycle so that you never miss a key date. View upcoming dates and sync the dates to your calendar.

Market New & Insights – SPAC news and educational content.

By signing up through the website, www.SPACinformer.com, registered users will have access to the entire database, with new information published and emailed weekly.

"Our goal is to be the most comprehensive platform for SPAC data," said David Sherman, founder of SPACinformer.com. "At the end of the day, we believe this data should be free and in an accessible form for the investing public."

Though geared for all types of investors, the site is especially valuable for individuals who otherwise wouldn't have access to the wealth of free information. SPACinformer.com empowers everyday investors, giving them all the necessary tools and information that can enable them to invest in SPACs without an intermediary.

Sherman, also the founder and portfolio manager of CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge") continued, "We aim to make investing easier, starting with SPACs. Our goal is to put everyone, individual investors, institutions and financial advisors, on equal footing, spurring informed conversation and connection across the investment community about SPACs."

CrossingBridge and its parent company Cohanzick Management, LLC have been involved in the SPAC market for more than 15 years. Last September, CrossingBridge launched a Pre-Merger SPAC strategy, which purchases SPACs at or below collateral value with the intent of disposing of the shares prior to, or at the time of, a business combination.

"We're trying to be completely transparent with the investment community," Sherman added. "Even after being in the news non-stop over the past few years, there are still misconceptions about the SPAC market. We hope that SPACinformer.com can help bridge the information gap for investors by providing free access to comprehensive resources exclusively focused on SPACs."

About CrossingBridge Advisors

Led by founder David Sherman, a high yield and opportunistic corporate credit veteran with more than 35 years of experience. CrossingBridge Advisors is an investment management firm specializing in ultra-short and low duration strategies, which includes special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), as well as responsible corporate debt investing. CrossingBridge offers a diverse array of fixed-income products to fit into various income portfolios and strategies. For more information, visit: www.CrossingBridgeAdvisors.com.

About SPACinformer.com

SPACinformer.com was created by SPAC investors, for SPAC investors. The platform is an affiliate of Cohanzick Management, LLC. Cohanzick and its affiliate CrossingBridge Advisors have been involved in the SPAC market for more than 15 years. The platform provides the same data that its affiliates use to make their decisions managing institutional portfolios, but for free and in an easy-to-use format. For more information, visit: http://www.SPACinformer.com/.

