BÖEN WINES ANNOUNCES THE BRAND'S FIRST-EVER TERROIR-FLAVORED CHEWING GUM

Offering A Taste of the Earth with Every Bite, Böen Unveils Böen Terroir Gum

NAPA, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Wagner, fifth-generation winemaker and owner of Böen Wines, announces his next big thing— Böen Terroir Gum. This expressive gum varietal encapsulates Joe Wagner's passion for wine and sharing it with consumers. Terroir means "a sense of place" and encompasses all the factors that go into producing wine grapes in a vineyard, from the climate to the soil to the elevation. Wagner created this new bubble-gum to take consumers beyond the glass, showcasing the naturally derived flavors of California's Central Coast on the nose and with each bite. The gum pack will be available on BoenWines.com tomorrow, April 2nd for $4.99 and comes with 15 sticks of mineral forward chewing gum.

"Böen is a translation of 'The Farm' and showcases its unique terroir in each sip," shares Joe Wagner. "Terroir is so important, especially in wine. We wanted to highlight the special regions that our wines are grown in by offering Böen enthusiasts a true taste of the California climate, soil, and terrain. I'm always looking for ways to share our passions and through this we've developed the Böen Terroir Gum. We look forward to sharing more on this exciting project in the coming days because I know this gum will blow up… literally."

Inspired by California's diverse and highly sought after AVAs, the Böen Terroir Gum highlights the distinctive flavors categorized by the climate, geology, and elevation that the Böen grapes are grown in. The gum comes in a rich, brown color, matching the exact hue of the California soils with shimmery flecks sprinkled throughout, representing the important rocks components and comes in minimalistic, branded packaging.

Böen draws its profile from the varied coastal wine-growing areas that are among California's most sought-after cool-climate appellations, each offering optimal growing conditions for this temperamental and early ripening varietal. The wines are comprised of grapes from three distinct central California regions: Sonoma County, Monterey County, and Santa Barbara County. Each of these different appellations brings unique characteristics to the wine.

Fifth-generation Napa Valley winemaker and owner of Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, Joe Wagner, has redefined the modern winemaker with his unique approach to the process. Separating from tradition has proved a wise choice for Joe and has shaped a philosophy he carries to this day of "Go With Your Palate;" a simple way of empowering people to drink what they enjoy, and not be swayed by the sommeliers and critics of the world. Since starting Copper Cane in 2014, Joe continues to take a hands-on approach to cultivation, winemaking, and marketing with each of his brands.

For more information on the Böen Terroir Gum, visit BoenWines.com/ask-joe-terroir-gum/, and stay up to date on social by following @BoenWines.

About Böen

Böen is a translation of 'The Farm,' a reminder to fifth-generation winemaker and farmer Joe Wagner that the wine he makes is indivisible from the land it comes from. Born and raised in California's wine country, Joe has devoted his life to the vineyard. No stranger to the soil, he takes a hands-on approach to surveying his vineyards and cultivating his land. It is this intimacy with the earth and craft that create a distinctly personal and defining wine. With its ripe fruit flavors, bright acidity, and hints of toasty oak, Böen showcases the land and the art of winemaking and is an earnest representation of cool coastal mornings and sunny California days. Böen's portfolio of wines includes Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma County, Monterey County, and Santa Barbara County in California.

Happy April Fool's Day! To learn more about our real innovation, our new Ask Joe virtual wine assistant, go to Boenwines.com/ask-joe-terroir-gum/





Media Contacts:

Caroline Ricca CURICH|WEISS Ricca@curichweiss.com Sara Tressler CURICH|WEISS Tressler@curichweiss.com

View original content:

SOURCE Copper Cane Wines & Provisions