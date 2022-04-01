Bergdorf Goodman Elevates Two Women Leaders to Support Key Initiatives of the Luxury Retailer

Luxury retailer continues to invest in its online and in-store experience through its customer and brand strategies

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergdorf Goodman ("BG" or the "Company") announced today the promotion of Cheryl Han to Senior Vice President of BergdorfGoodman.com & Customer Strategy. Additionally, Melissa Xides has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Bergdorf Goodman Stores and Brand Operations. In their new roles, both women will continue to drive the Company's strategic vision to set the new standard in luxury.

Han joined the Company in September 2018 as a contractor and partnered with Darcy Penick, President of Bergdorf Goodman, to lead and establish the strategic growth plan for BergdorfGoodman.com. After leading the overhaul of the BG site experience and its first app in partnership with its tech organization, Han transitioned in-house as Vice President of Bergdorf Goodman Online (BGO) in February 2020. Han has been at the helm of BGO's rapid growth and scaled the business and organization in the last 24 months building on its foundational strategic vision. In October 2020, Han took on an increased scope of responsibilities leading customer strategy. Under her leadership, the Company increased its investment and focused on customer strategies and customer relationship management, delivering strong results in the business.

Prior to joining BG, Han was the CEO and Founder of Keaton Row, which focused on delivering online personal styling services. Prior to this, she consulted with Neiman Marcus in crafting an early strategy framework for Neiman Marcus' Digital Luxury Experience program. Han received her Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Xides joined the Company in July 2019 as Vice President of Customer Experience, leading the BG stores' end-to-end responsibilities. She has since placed tremendous focus on attracting and retaining talent, evolving the store's leadership structure and culture, investing in training and development to build authentic customer relationships, and embedding BG's vision and high service standards into every touchpoint of the luxury customer experience. Melissa has provided steady and effective guidance through tremendous complexity during the pandemic, driven dynamic shifts in how we serve customers remotely and in person, while sustaining a clear and consistent vision for the stores. Melissa has also played a critical leadership role in BG's Environmental, Social, Governance strategy.

Prior to joining the Company, she held a variety of executive leadership roles across stores, direct-to-consumer buying and retail for leading consumer brands, including SoulCycle, Tory Burch, Jack Spade, Kate Spade, and Gap. Xides received her undergraduate degree from Baruch College.

"I am incredibly proud of the work Cheryl and Melissa have done to build and develop talented teams, establish, and effectively deliver channel and customer strategies that are creating exciting momentum in the business. With their direction, I am confident that we will build upon our success as we continue to innovate on the luxury customer experience both online and in-store," said Penick.

Bergdorf Goodman is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is a woman-co-founded and majority-women-led organization. Women represent the majority of its Board of Directors, over 50 percent of leaders vice president and above, and 68 percent of all corporate and store employees. In addition, over 50 percent of its 9,000 associates identify as minorities.

About Bergdorf Goodman

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service, and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

