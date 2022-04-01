FCA Reports First-quarter 2022 U.S. Sales

U.S. total sales decline 14%; retail sales down 13%

Jeep® brand retail sales even versus the previous first quarter

Jeep Grand Cherokee notches its best-ever Q1 total and retail sales, with total sales up 36% and retail sales up 44%

Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Compass rise 22%, and retail sales increase 23% versus the previous first quarter

Ram brand records its best Q1 retail sales year ever for the ProMaster, up 27% versus the previous first quarter

Total commercial shipments in Q1 rise 13% versus same quarter last year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA US LLC had sales of 405,221 vehicles in the first quarter. Overall, total U.S. and retail sales for the first quarter declined 14% and 13% respectively, outperforming the industry.

"Despite being impacted by the existing supply chain constraints facing our industry, we continue to see strong demand for our vehicles," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Our dealer network continues to demonstrate great flexibility as we balance and prioritize these demands in offsetting market conditions.

Jeep® brand retail sales were even versus same quarter last year. Jeep Grand Cherokee notched its best-ever Q1 total and retail sales, with total sales up 36% and retail sales up 44%. Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Compass rose 22% while retail sales increased 23% year over year.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in vehicle in the U.S, accounted for 8,346 (18%) of total Jeep Wrangler sales. Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 4,164 (16%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales.

Ram brand recorded its best Q1 retail sales year ever for the ProMaster Van, with sales up 27% versus the previous first quarter. The brand's total commercial shipments are up a combined 7% versus the previous first quarter.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2022.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe was named Best 4x4 in the 2022 Women's World Car of the Year Awards.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Crew Cab earned the TOP SAFETY PICK rating (when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2022.

Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep brand and Ram vehicles earned Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards this past February.

See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in& Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.

These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

-###-

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.



FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q1 2022



















Q1 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %

Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change

Compass 24,408 19,959 22% 24,408 19,959 22%

Patriot 0 0

0 0



Wrangler 45,551 49,646 -8% 45,551 49,646 -8%

Gladiator 17,912 18,822 -5% 17,912 18,822 -5%

Cherokee 10,079 37,923 -73% 10,079 37,923 -73%

Grand Cherokee 75,117 55,198 36% 75,117 55,198 36%

Renegade 9,990 15,997 -38% 9,990 15,997 -38%

Wagoneer 7,055 0 New 7,055 0 New

Grand Wagoneer 3,169 0 New 3,169 0 New

JEEP BRAND 193,281 197,545 -2% 193,281 197,545 -2%

Ram P/U 127,116 148,836 -15% 127,116 148,836 -15%

ProMaster Van 9,328 10,880 -14% 9,328 10,880 -14%

ProMaster City 1,709 3,204 -47% 1,709 3,204 -47%

RAM BRAND 138,153 162,920 -15% 138,153 162,920 -15%

200 2 1 100% 2 1 100%

300 2,745 5,394 -49% 2,745 5,394 -49%

Town & Country 0 0

0 0



Pacifica 26,366 34,342 -23% 26,366 34,342 -23%

CHRYSLER BRAND 29,113 39,737 -27% 29,113 39,737 -27%

Dart 1 1 0% 1 1 0%

Charger 15,439 19,740 -22% 15,439 19,740 -22%

Challenger 11,124 15,096 -26% 11,124 15,096 -26%

Viper 0 2 -100% 0 2 -100%

Journey 111 6,880 -98% 111 6,880 -98%

Caravan 18 1,709 -99% 18 1,709 -99%

Durango 14,349 20,560 -30% 14,349 20,560 -30%

DODGE BRAND 41,043 63,988 -36% 41,043 63,988 -36%

500 1 4 -75% 1 4 -75%

500L 1 69 -99% 1 69 -99%

500X 333 265 26% 333 265 26%

Spider 5 477 -99% 5 477 -99%

FIAT BRAND 340 815 -58% 340 815 -58%

Giulia 1,145 2,065 -45% 1,145 2,065 -45%

Alfa 4C 1 24 -96% 1 24 -96%

Stelvio 2,145 2,557 -16% 2,145 2,557 -16%

ALFA ROMEO 3,291 4,646 -29% 3,291 4,646 -29%

FCA US LLC 405,221 469,651 -14% 405,221 469,651 -14%

















View original content:

SOURCE FCA US LLC