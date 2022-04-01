HCCA Releases Its Newly Updated Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 edition of the Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual—an essential resource for both new and seasoned healthcare compliance professionals.

2022 Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual (PRNewswire)

This two-volume manual features first-class guidance and insights on the fundamentals of program management, risk assessments, compliance training, auditing and monitoring, and much more. It includes more than 50 actionable program-related resources—such as sample board reports, policies, and forms—that practitioners can use to develop and maintain an effective healthcare compliance program.

New content for 2022 includes:

Chapter 5 legal coverage of:

Chapter 6 risk area coverage of:

Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle.

For more information, visit www.hcca-info.org/chcm

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve over 12,000 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)