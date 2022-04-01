Microland names Gopal Sharma as the Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, announced today the appointment of Gopal Sharma as its Chief Information Officer. Based in Microland's Bangalore office, Gopal will focus on reimagining enterprise-wide business processes and technologies to transform Microland into an agile organization that helps clients meet their strategic business objectives at pace and scale.

Gopal has been a part of the company since 2018, and was responsible to define Microland's digital transformation roadmap and execute it across all business functions along with creating differentiated digital experiences for the employees globally. He has been instrumental in streamlining application services business strategy for Microland that helped our clients transform their business rapidly.

Gopal is a seasoned and accomplished leader with over 25 years of diversified experience in driving enterprise-wide business and digital transformation along with delivering large-scale global transformation programs. Prior to joining Microland, Gopal was with Accenture as Managing Director, Technology, responsible for the Future Ready Applications Practice where he helped clients align their application portfolio strategy with their long-term technology strategy through application modernization and cloud migrations.

At Accenture, Gopal was responsible for driving large independent business units across multiple delivery centers in the USA, India & China, and setting up a new delivery center at Nashville, TN, USA. During his 14 years' association with Accenture, Gopal made a mark by leveraging technology and innovation to drive significant business outcomes for gaining competitive advantage. Prior to Accenture, Gopal has worked in different roles at Infosys, Tata Steel & IBM Global Services.

"As CIO, Gopal will lead our global information technology strategy that powers our endeavor to 'Making digital happen'. Gopal has been an incredible asset to Microland since 2018, and we are pleased to have him take over as the CIO," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Microland. "Gopal's extensive experience in driving and delivering large-scale global digital transformation programs will help Microland transform into an agile organization while strengthening and expanding our global presence. We believe his strong leadership experience and technology expertise will help Microland maximize productivity and simplify complex tasks through automation."

"I am very excited to be joining the Microland leadership team," said Gopal Sharma, Microland's newly appointed CIO. "Microland's technology vision is exciting. It is rapidly adopting and accelerating the implementation of nextgen technologies to deliver superlative digital experiences. As a CIO my aim would be to ensure that our technological functionality supports and aligns with the overall strategic vision of Microland."

A graduate from IIT Kharagpur, India, Gopal is an avid sports fan who also enjoys gardening in his free time.

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and North America.

