RISMedia Announces the Top 1,000 Residential Real Estate Firms in Its 34th Annual Power Brokers Report

NORWALK, Conn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for residential real estate news and information, proudly released its 34th Annual Power Broker Report , ranking the top 1,000 brokerages in the U.S. Collectively the Power Brokers turned in record-breaking numbers in 2021 that included more than $2.4 trillion in sales volume through more than 5 million transactions from the commitment of 645,843 agents in nearly 12,000 offices.

RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston celebrates the astounding accomplishments of 2022's top 1,000. "Congratulations to all of those represented in the 34th Annual Power Broker Report," says Featherston. "2021 was a historical year with unprecedented benchmarks, and those who rank on our Power Broker list represent the tremendous success in residential real estate over the past year. I am confident that this group will continue to forge ahead toward another successful year."

The Power Broker Report has long honored the incredible business feats of remarkable real estate leaders—and brokerage firms—who continue to shape our industry. Each April, RISMedia's Real Estate magazine highlights the Top 500 Power Broker firms according to sales volume, and the online directory version of the Power Broker Top 1,000 ranks firms according to sales volume and transactions. The complete ranking of the Top 1,000 firms is available here .

About RISMedia's 34th Annual Power Broker Report & Survey

RISMedia's 34th Annual Power Broker Report & Survey is based on an online survey of residential real estate brokerages in the U.S., conducted by RISMedia January - February, 2022. The survey ranks brokerages by closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2021. Brokerages must have a majority ownership interest, inclusive of subsidiaries, to complete the survey, and have had their submissions verified by the associated broker and accountant, CFO or other party who can validate the accuracy of the data submitted. There is no cost or obligation to participate in the Annual Power Broker Report & Survey.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and premier educational and networking events.

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

Media contact:

Caysey Welton

cwelton@rismedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE RISMedia