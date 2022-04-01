San Francisco Giants Score with Oracle Cloud

From concession stands to mobile devices, Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale running on OCI speeds the ordering process so fans can spend more time enjoying the game

Oracle Park migrates critical disaster recovery system from AWS to OCI

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 National League West Division Champion San Francisco Giants have added Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS) to their roster. The POS technology will make it easy for fans to order the park's legendary food and beverage options at concession stands or from their mobile devices, giving them more time to enjoy the game. Behind the scenes, built-in restaurant business analytics and real-time data access will help Oracle Park improve inventory management to best serve guests while reducing food waste. The team has also moved its disaster recovery system for high-priority data, files and video to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) from AWS.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

The San Francisco Giants have added Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS) to their roster.

"From the delicious Crazy Crab Sandwich to our signature Gilroy Garlic Fries, Oracle Park is well-known for its world-class food and beverage program," said Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, San Francisco Giants. "Oracle will help us make it faster and easier than ever for fans to enjoy our unique offerings while boosting our operational efficiency, better managing inventory, and reducing costs."

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Simphony will provide the venue with the fast insights it needs to make informed decisions based on what is happening across inventory, pricing, and promotions. For example, if a popular promotion leads to an out-of-stock item, it will automatically be reflected on the park's digital menu boards and mobile devices. Conversely, ballpark staff can also see if there is a surplus of a certain food and decide to run a new promotion to accelerate sales.

Additionally, to increase reliability and reduce costs, the Giants migrated their disaster recovery solution for important files and data, including their essential video environment, from AWS to OCI. The Giants' 200 terabytes of video is a critical piece of the team's winning formula and is used to measure player performance, to enhance training programs, and to evaluate players for scouting purposes. The Giants also use the video for in-park entertainment to ensure fans have the best possible experience at Oracle Park.

Preparing for a curveball

With the Oracle restaurant POS at its foundation, Oracle Park will be able to quickly adapt to any concession related situation that comes its way. For example, ballpark staff can easily integrate and alter loyalty, promotion, and concession services through Simphony to adapt how it engages with fans before, during, and after the game. In future seasons, Oracle Park will implement self-service kiosks and grab-and-go checkout locations to add more convenience and choice for park-goers.

"Maintaining agility in the face of tumultuous market conditions and ever-evolving fan expectations is essential for ballpark operators," said Simon de Montfort Walker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. "Oracle's transaction platform, MICROS Simphony Cloud, helps venues serve fans faster, arms staff with intuitive tech, and automates business operations. With it, Oracle Park can help ensure its fan experience and business performance continues to be one of Major League Baseball's best."

The San Francisco Giants and Oracle have enjoyed a strong partnership for more than 15 years. Oracle is the naming rights partner for the Giants' home, Oracle Park, which has played host to special events during Oracle's flagship conference, now known as Oracle CloudWorld, over the years.

Visit Oracle Food and Beverage for more information.

About the San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 139-year old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King. 2022 marks the Giants 23rd season at Oracle Park. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal and Organization of the Year by Baseball America. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 63 million spectators have witnessed a number of magical moments, including a franchise record 107-win season in 2021, three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of five National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. On June 13, 2012, the organization's first-ever Perfect Game was thrown by Giants ace Matt Cain. On July 10, 2007, San Francisco was the center of the baseball universe when it hosted the 78th Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The ballpark has played host to some of music's biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel. It also was the site of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Off the field, the Giants have one of the premier community outreach programs in professional sports. Through its community outreach programs and award winning Junior Giants Program, the Giants and the Giants Community Fund work with corporate and non-profit partners to raise awareness, educate and generate interest in a variety of issues important to both their fans and community including education/literacy, violence prevention, health and youth recreation and fitness.

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

