Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Label Tech Inc.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Label Tech Inc. based in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Label Tech is an award-winning, ISO-certified flexographic and digital manufacturer of pressure sensitive (including coupon, game piece and UL labels) and non-pressure sensitive labels and flexible packaging for the consumer product, food and beverage and health and beauty end markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "We are elated to acquire Label Tech, one of the premier flexographic and digital converters in the Northeast. This acquisition will further our geographic footprint and enable Fortis to provide additional products and solutions to our valued customers. I thank Pat Brady for entrusting us with the future of his company. We are looking forward to working alongside the outstanding Label Tech team."

Label Tech owner Pat Brady commented, "I'm thrilled to be teaming up with John Wynne and Fortis Solutions. Our business philosophy is very closely aligned, and they are a very high-quality operation."

Employing over 1,100 employees across sixteen manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Napa, CA, Orem, UT, Somersworth, NH, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Harvest Partners, LP

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's over 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

