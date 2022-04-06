ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2022

Compared to March 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.0% in Colombia, 9.3% in Mexico and 11.8% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2022 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 15.6% above the levels reported in March 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.
Compared to March 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.0% in Colombia, 9.3% in Mexico and 11.8% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods March 1 through March 31, 2022, March 1 through March 31, 2021 and March 1 through March 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
March
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
3,187,543
2,049,783
3,482,664
69.9
9.3
8,723,229
5,118,866
9,020,754
76.2
3.4
Domestic Traffic
1,273,239
1,114,820
1,406,987
26.2
10.5
3,610,761
2,853,039
3,745,688
31.3
3.7
International Traffic
1,914,304
934,963
2,075,677
122.0
8.4
5,112,468
2,265,827
5,275,066
132.8
3.2
San Juan, Puerto Rico
821,110
751,974
918,236
22.1
11.8
2,300,508
1,764,873
2,390,719
35.5
3.9
Domestic Traffic
740,334
731,836
854,401
16.7
15.4
2,072,825
1,703,144
2,213,014
29.9
6.8
International Traffic
80,776
20,138
63,835
217.0
(21.0)
227,683
61,729
177,705
187.9
(22.0)
Colombia
913,634
711,316
1,288,207
81.1
41.0
2,746,037
1,857,285
3,571,973
92.3
30.1
Domestic Traffic
786,130
634,712
1,104,248
74.0
40.5
2,344,772
1,654,428
3,051,342
84.4
30.1
International Traffic
127,504
76,604
183,959
140.1
44.3
401,265
202,857
520,631
156.6
29.7
Total Traffic
4,922,287
3,513,073
5,689,107
61.9
15.6
13,769,774
8,741,024
14,983,446
71.4
8.8
Domestic Traffic
2,799,703
2,481,368
3,365,636
35.6
20.2
8,028,358
6,210,611
9,010,044
45.1
12.2
International Traffic
2,122,584
1,031,705
2,323,471
125.2
9.5
5,741,416
2,530,413
5,973,402
136.1
4.0
Mexico Passenger Traffic
March
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,273,239
1,114,820
1,406,987
26.2
10.5
3,610,761
2,853,039
3,745,688
31.3
3.7
CUN
Cancun
662,386
692,686
784,985
13.3
18.5
1,899,183
1,746,176
2,081,647
19.2
9.6
CZM
Cozumel
15,138
10,243
16,368
59.8
8.1
39,988
23,748
44,146
85.9
10.4
HUX
Huatulco
56,913
43,495
67,753
55.8
19.0
167,564
109,604
192,955
76.0
15.2
MID
Merida
204,139
131,134
210,273
60.3
3.0
570,684
340,024
546,667
60.8
(4.2)
MTT
Minatitlan
11,657
6,944
8,415
21.2
(27.8)
33,835
19,680
20,296
3.1
(40.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
82,314
53,683
86,012
60.2
4.5
219,593
145,011
236,209
62.9
7.6
TAP
Tapachula
29,443
29,521
38,021
28.8
29.1
85,681
82,354
108,469
31.7
26.6
VER
Veracruz
113,363
77,566
100,660
29.8
(11.2)
315,362
201,402
266,246
32.2
(15.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
97,886
69,548
94,500
35.9
(3.5)
278,871
185,040
249,053
34.6
(10.7)
International Traffic
1,914,304
934,963
2,075,677
122.0
8.4
5,112,468
2,265,827
5,275,066
132.8
3.2
CUN
Cancun
1,783,841
877,579
1,951,459
122.4
9.4
4,760,221
2,138,890
4,960,299
131.9
4.2
CZM
Cozumel
62,087
32,280
56,730
75.7
(8.6)
148,659
63,654
132,282
107.8
(11.0)
HUX
Huatulco
27,162
1,959
17,319
784.1
(36.2)
82,612
5,844
42,333
624.4
(48.8)
MID
Merida
21,116
11,320
22,240
96.5
5.3
59,574
24,399
59,668
144.6
0.2
MTT
Minatitlan
525
266
870
227.1
65.7
1,774
1,344
2,958
120.1
66.7
OAX
Oaxaca
12,081
5,173
16,570
220.3
37.2
35,855
14,905
46,635
212.9
30.1
TAP
Tapachula
732
363
1,116
207.4
52.5
3,138
1,450
3,244
123.7
3.4
VER
Veracruz
5,240
4,624
6,851
48.2
30.7
15,965
11,317
21,172
87.1
32.6
VSA
Villahermosa
1,520
1,399
2,522
80.3
65.9
4,670
4,024
6,475
60.9
38.7
Traffic Total Mexico
3,187,543
2,049,783
3,482,664
69.9
9.3
8,723,229
5,118,866
9,020,754
76.2
3.4
CUN
Cancun
2,446,227
1,570,265
2,736,444
74.3
11.9
6,659,404
3,885,066
7,041,946
81.3
5.7
CZM
Cozumel
77,225
42,523
73,098
71.9
(5.3)
188,647
87,402
176,428
101.9
(6.5)
HUX
Huatulco
84,075
45,454
85,072
87.2
1.2
250,176
115,448
235,288
103.8
(6.0)
MID
Merida
225,255
142,454
232,513
63.2
3.2
630,258
364,423
606,335
66.4
(3.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,182
7,210
9,285
28.8
(23.8)
35,609
21,024
23,254
10.6
(34.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
94,395
58,856
102,582
74.3
8.7
255,448
159,916
282,844
76.9
10.7
TAP
Tapachula
30,175
29,884
39,137
31.0
29.7
88,819
83,804
111,713
33.3
25.8
VER
Veracruz
118,603
82,190
107,511
30.8
(9.4)
331,327
212,719
287,418
35.1
(13.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
99,406
70,947
97,022
36.8
(2.4)
283,541
189,064
255,528
35.2
(9.9)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
March
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
821,110
751,974
918,236
22.1
11.8
2,300,508
1,764,873
2,390,719
35.5
3.9
Domestic Traffic
740,334
731,836
854,401
16.7
15.4
2,072,825
1,703,144
2,213,014
29.9
6.8
International Traffic
80,776
20,138
63,835
217.0
(21.0)
227,683
61,729
177,705
187.9
(22.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic, Airplan
March
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
786,130
634,712
1,104,248
74.0
40.5
2,344,772
1,654,428
3,051,342
84.4
30.1
MDE
Rionegro
568,627
430,541
825,456
91.7
45.2
1,692,587
1,110,693
2,230,486
100.8
31.8
EOH
Medellin
87,492
79,000
96,561
22.2
10.4
257,559
206,914
286,520
38.5
11.2
MTR
Monteria
74,310
79,789
125,507
57.3
68.9
234,111
214,813
371,255
72.8
58.6
APO
Carepa
18,519
17,474
23,223
32.9
25.4
49,439
46,485
63,763
37.2
29.0
UIB
Quibdo
29,618
24,697
27,946
13.2
(5.6)
87,065
65,903
84,143
27.7
(3.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,564
3,211
5,555
73.0
(26.6)
24,011
9,620
15,175
57.7
(36.8)
International Traffic
127,504
76,604
183,959
140.1
44.3
401,265
202,857
520,631
156.6
29.7
MDE
Rionegro
127,504
76,604
183,959
140.1
44.3
401,265
202,857
520,631
156.6
29.7
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
913,634
711,316
1,288,207
81.1
41.0
2,746,037
1,857,285
3,571,973
92.3
30.1
MDE
Rionegro
696,131
507,145
1,009,415
99.0
45.0
2,093,852
1,313,550
2,751,117
109.4
31.4
EOH
Medellin
87492
79,000
96,561
22.2
10.4
257,559
206,914
286,520
38.5
11.2
MTR
Monteria
74,310
79,789
125,507
57.3
68.9
234,111
214,813
371,255
72.8
58.6
APO
Carepa
18,519
17,474
23,223
32.9
25.4
49,439
46,485
63,763
37.2
29.0
UIB
Quibdo
29,618
24,697
27,946
13.2
(5.6)
87,065
65,903
84,143
27.7
(3.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,564
3,211
5,555
73.0
(26.6)
24,011
9,620
15,175
57.7
(36.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
