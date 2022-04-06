Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2022

Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Compared to March 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.0% in Colombia, 9.3% in Mexico and 11.8% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2022 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 15.6% above the levels reported in March 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.

Compared to March 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.0% in Colombia, 9.3% in Mexico and 11.8% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods March 1 through March 31, 2022, March 1 through March 31, 2021 and March 1 through March 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






March


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

3,187,543

2,049,783

3,482,664

69.9

9.3


8,723,229

5,118,866

9,020,754

76.2

3.4

Domestic Traffic

1,273,239

1,114,820

1,406,987

26.2

10.5


3,610,761

2,853,039

3,745,688

31.3

3.7

International Traffic

1,914,304

934,963

2,075,677

122.0

8.4


5,112,468

2,265,827

5,275,066

132.8

3.2

San Juan, Puerto Rico

821,110

751,974

918,236

22.1

11.8


2,300,508

1,764,873

2,390,719

35.5

3.9

Domestic Traffic

740,334

731,836

854,401

16.7

15.4


2,072,825

1,703,144

2,213,014

29.9

6.8

International Traffic

80,776

20,138

63,835

217.0

(21.0)


227,683

61,729

177,705

187.9

(22.0)

Colombia

913,634

711,316

1,288,207

81.1

41.0


2,746,037

1,857,285

3,571,973

92.3

30.1

Domestic Traffic

786,130

634,712

1,104,248

74.0

40.5


2,344,772

1,654,428

3,051,342

84.4

30.1

International Traffic

127,504

76,604

183,959

140.1

44.3


401,265

202,857

520,631

156.6

29.7

Total Traffic

4,922,287

3,513,073

5,689,107

61.9

15.6


13,769,774

8,741,024

14,983,446

71.4

8.8

Domestic Traffic

2,799,703

2,481,368

3,365,636

35.6

20.2


8,028,358

6,210,611

9,010,044

45.1

12.2

International Traffic

2,122,584

1,031,705

2,323,471

125.2

9.5


5,741,416

2,530,413

5,973,402

136.1

4.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic












March

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,273,239

1,114,820

1,406,987

26.2

10.5


3,610,761

2,853,039

3,745,688

31.3

3.7

CUN

Cancun

662,386

692,686

784,985

13.3

18.5


1,899,183

1,746,176

2,081,647

19.2

9.6

CZM

Cozumel

15,138

10,243

16,368

59.8

8.1


39,988

23,748

44,146

85.9

10.4

HUX

Huatulco

56,913

43,495

67,753

55.8

19.0


167,564

109,604

192,955

76.0

15.2

MID

Merida

204,139

131,134

210,273

60.3

3.0


570,684

340,024

546,667

60.8

(4.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,657

6,944

8,415

21.2

(27.8)


33,835

19,680

20,296

3.1

(40.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

82,314

53,683

86,012

60.2

4.5


219,593

145,011

236,209

62.9

7.6

TAP

Tapachula

29,443

29,521

38,021

28.8

29.1


85,681

82,354

108,469

31.7

26.6

VER

Veracruz

113,363

77,566

100,660

29.8

(11.2)


315,362

201,402

266,246

32.2

(15.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

97,886

69,548

94,500

35.9

(3.5)


278,871

185,040

249,053

34.6

(10.7)

International Traffic

1,914,304

934,963

2,075,677

122.0

8.4


5,112,468

2,265,827

5,275,066

132.8

3.2

CUN

Cancun

1,783,841

877,579

1,951,459

122.4

9.4


4,760,221

2,138,890

4,960,299

131.9

4.2

CZM

Cozumel

62,087

32,280

56,730

75.7

(8.6)


148,659

63,654

132,282

107.8

(11.0)

HUX

Huatulco

27,162

1,959

17,319

784.1

(36.2)


82,612

5,844

42,333

624.4

(48.8)

MID

Merida

21,116

11,320

22,240

96.5

5.3


59,574

24,399

59,668

144.6

0.2

MTT

Minatitlan

525

266

870

227.1

65.7


1,774

1,344

2,958

120.1

66.7

OAX

Oaxaca

12,081

5,173

16,570

220.3

37.2


35,855

14,905

46,635

212.9

30.1

TAP

Tapachula

732

363

1,116

207.4

52.5


3,138

1,450

3,244

123.7

3.4

VER

Veracruz

5,240

4,624

6,851

48.2

30.7


15,965

11,317

21,172

87.1

32.6

VSA

Villahermosa

1,520

1,399

2,522

80.3

65.9


4,670

4,024

6,475

60.9

38.7

Traffic Total Mexico

3,187,543

2,049,783

3,482,664

69.9

9.3


8,723,229

5,118,866

9,020,754

76.2

3.4

CUN

Cancun

2,446,227

1,570,265

2,736,444

74.3

11.9


6,659,404

3,885,066

7,041,946

81.3

5.7

CZM

Cozumel

77,225

42,523

73,098

71.9

(5.3)


188,647

87,402

176,428

101.9

(6.5)

HUX

Huatulco

84,075

45,454

85,072

87.2

1.2


250,176

115,448

235,288

103.8

(6.0)

MID

Merida

225,255

142,454

232,513

63.2

3.2


630,258

364,423

606,335

66.4

(3.8)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,182

7,210

9,285

28.8

(23.8)


35,609

21,024

23,254

10.6

(34.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

94,395

58,856

102,582

74.3

8.7


255,448

159,916

282,844

76.9

10.7

TAP

Tapachula

30,175

29,884

39,137

31.0

29.7


88,819

83,804

111,713

33.3

25.8

VER

Veracruz

118,603

82,190

107,511

30.8

(9.4)


331,327

212,719

287,418

35.1

(13.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,406

70,947

97,022

36.8

(2.4)


283,541

189,064

255,528

35.2

(9.9)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











March

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022


SJU Total

821,110

751,974

918,236

22.1

11.8


2,300,508

1,764,873

2,390,719

35.5

3.9


Domestic Traffic

740,334

731,836

854,401

16.7

15.4


2,072,825

1,703,144

2,213,014

29.9

6.8


International Traffic

80,776

20,138

63,835

217.0

(21.0)


227,683

61,729

177,705

187.9

(22.0)



















Colombia Passenger Traffic, Airplan


March

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

786,130

634,712

1,104,248

74.0

40.5


2,344,772

1,654,428

3,051,342

84.4

30.1

MDE

Rionegro

568,627

430,541

825,456

91.7

45.2


1,692,587

1,110,693

2,230,486

100.8

31.8

EOH

Medellin

87,492

79,000

96,561

22.2

10.4


257,559

206,914

286,520

38.5

11.2

MTR

Monteria

74,310

79,789

125,507

57.3

68.9


234,111

214,813

371,255

72.8

58.6

APO

Carepa

18,519

17,474

23,223

32.9

25.4


49,439

46,485

63,763

37.2

29.0

UIB

Quibdo

29,618

24,697

27,946

13.2

(5.6)


87,065

65,903

84,143

27.7

(3.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,564

3,211

5,555

73.0

(26.6)


24,011

9,620

15,175

57.7

(36.8)

International Traffic

127,504

76,604

183,959

140.1

44.3


401,265

202,857

520,631

156.6

29.7

MDE

Rionegro

127,504

76,604

183,959

140.1

44.3


401,265

202,857

520,631

156.6

29.7

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

913,634

711,316

1,288,207

81.1

41.0


2,746,037

1,857,285

3,571,973

92.3

30.1

MDE

Rionegro

696,131

507,145

1,009,415

99.0

45.0


2,093,852

1,313,550

2,751,117

109.4

31.4

EOH

Medellin

87492

79,000

96,561

22.2

10.4


257,559

206,914

286,520

38.5

11.2

MTR

Monteria

74,310

79,789

125,507

57.3

68.9


234,111

214,813

371,255

72.8

58.6

APO

Carepa

18,519

17,474

23,223

32.9

25.4


49,439

46,485

63,763

37.2

29.0

UIB

Quibdo

29,618

24,697

27,946

13.2

(5.6)


87,065

65,903

84,143

27.7

(3.4)

CZU

Corozal

7,564

3,211

5,555

73.0

(26.6)


24,011

9,620

15,175

57.7

(36.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-march-2022-301519424.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.